Class 4A state wrestling results
agate

Class 4a State Wrestling Championships

Class 4a State Wrestling Championships

Kelly Walsh's Cole Wirtz breaks free of a hold by Landon Trujillo of Cheyenne East in the 120-pound title match of the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Team: Natrona County 247.5, Sheridan 243.5, Thunder Basin 224, Cheyenne East 188, Kelly Walsh 160, Rock Springs 114, Evanston 98.5, Cheyenne Central 87, Gillette 86.5, Laramie 81, Jackson 38, Cheyenne South 35.

106

Championship: Broc Fletcher, RS, pin Kaden Orr, NC, 3:45

3rd place: Walker Wilson, Eva, pin Cole Riesen, She, 4:32

5th place: Cody Dunham, She, maj dec Liam Knerr, Lar, 14-0

113

Championship: Antonio Avila, TB, dec Darron Provost, Gil, 11-5

3rd place: Tate Tromble, NC, pin Colt Welsh, Gil, 0:35

5th place: Wyatt Weiss, CC, def Bryson Heilbut, CC

120

Championship: Landon Trujillo, CE, dec Cole Wirtz, 7-6

3rd place: Landon Wood, She, dec Alex Draper, TB, 9-4

5th place: Kael Johnson, NC, pin Jack Wilson, KW, 1:57

126

Championship: Jeric Igo, TB, dec Dakota Ledford, Lar, 6-2

3rd place: Nathaniel Sausedo, NC, pin Logan Johnson, Gil, 0:33

5th place: Gabe Trujillo, CS, pin Treyson Davilla, KW, 3:36

132

Championship: Kyler Henderson, NC, dec Jais Rose, TB, 3-1

3rd place: Garrett Marker, KW, pin Hunter Goodwin, She, 2:47

5th place: Dylan Brenton, NC, pin Lucas Hill, Gil, 1:28

138

Championship: Reese Osborne, She, maj dec Dylan Catlin, TB, 19-5

3rd place: Kendell Cummings, Eva, tech fall Blake Harding, Gil, 16-0

5th place: Billy Brenton, NC, pin Fischer Hawkins, Lar, 4:00

145

Championship: Analu Benabise, KW, maj dec Cyruss Meeks, NC, 11-3

3rd place: Seamus Casey, TB, dec Dane Steel, She, 3-1

5th place: Cade Pugh, CE, dec Slater Bates, CC, 7-6

152

Championship: Kaeden Wilcox, NC, pin Cael Porter, TB, 5:25

3rd place: Terran Grooms, She, dec Gio Lucchi, KW, 5-3, SV

5th place: Mason Yenney, RS, pin Cael Pugh, CE, 2:48

160

Championship: Jackson Hesford, CE, dec Colson Coon, She, 7-3

3rd place: Sam Henderson, KW, dec Cash Christensen, RS, 2-1

5th place: Nathan Lundberg, CC, dec Colby Olson, CE, 7-2

170

Championship: Blaise Ronnai, CE, dec Hayden Crow, She, 7-5

3rd place: Ben Ruckman, Lar, dec Blakely Blanchard, CS, 7-4

5th place: Aden Jorgensen, TB, dec Charlie Nichols, CC, 4-0

182

Championship: Brock Steel, She, maj dec Keagan Bartlett, CE, 10-2

3rd place: Gavin Kopp, Lar, dec Aidyn Mitchell, TB, 11-7

5th place: Dominic Lopez, CE, dec Jack Mortimer, NC, 8-3

195

Championship: Bradley Whitright, CE, pin Aragon Garro, KW, 3:43

3rd place: Davis Knight, NC, pin Mayson Erickson, Eva, 0:43

5th place: Dillon Glick, TB, pin Trevor Eldridge, CE, 0:43

220

Championship: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Rigan Hoggatt, Eva, 1:53

3rd place: Colter Dawson, Jac, dec Quinton Mangus, She, 6-4

5th place: Dom Gray, KW, pin Colter Helm, NC, 2:43

285

Championship: AJ Kelly, RS, dec Justin Vela, She, 4-0

3rd place: D'Anthony Smith, NC, pin Gavyn Aumiller, CE, 2:21

5th place: James Koenig, CC, pin Colter Rankin, Gil, 1:26

