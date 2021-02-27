Class 4A state wrestling results

Team: Natrona County 247.5, Sheridan 243.5, Thunder Basin 224, Cheyenne East 188, Kelly Walsh 160, Rock Springs 114, Evanston 98.5, Cheyenne Central 87, Gillette 86.5, Laramie 81, Jackson 38, Cheyenne South 35.
106
Championship: Broc Fletcher, RS, pin Kaden Orr, NC, 3:45
3rd place: Walker Wilson, Eva, pin Cole Riesen, She, 4:32
5th place: Cody Dunham, She, maj dec Liam Knerr, Lar, 14-0
113
Championship: Antonio Avila, TB, dec Darron Provost, Gil, 11-5
3rd place: Tate Tromble, NC, pin Colt Welsh, Gil, 0:35
5th place: Wyatt Weiss, CC, def Bryson Heilbut, CC
120
Championship: Landon Trujillo, CE, dec Cole Wirtz, 7-6
3rd place: Landon Wood, She, dec Alex Draper, TB, 9-4
5th place: Kael Johnson, NC, pin Jack Wilson, KW, 1:57
126
Championship: Jeric Igo, TB, dec Dakota Ledford, Lar, 6-2
3rd place: Nathaniel Sausedo, NC, pin Logan Johnson, Gil, 0:33
5th place: Gabe Trujillo, CS, pin Treyson Davilla, KW, 3:36
132
Championship: Kyler Henderson, NC, dec Jais Rose, TB, 3-1
3rd place: Garrett Marker, KW, pin Hunter Goodwin, She, 2:47
5th place: Dylan Brenton, NC, pin Lucas Hill, Gil, 1:28
138
Championship: Reese Osborne, She, maj dec Dylan Catlin, TB, 19-5
3rd place: Kendell Cummings, Eva, tech fall Blake Harding, Gil, 16-0
5th place: Billy Brenton, NC, pin Fischer Hawkins, Lar, 4:00
145
Championship: Analu Benabise, KW, maj dec Cyruss Meeks, NC, 11-3
3rd place: Seamus Casey, TB, dec Dane Steel, She, 3-1
5th place: Cade Pugh, CE, dec Slater Bates, CC, 7-6
152
Championship: Kaeden Wilcox, NC, pin Cael Porter, TB, 5:25
3rd place: Terran Grooms, She, dec Gio Lucchi, KW, 5-3, SV
5th place: Mason Yenney, RS, pin Cael Pugh, CE, 2:48
160
Championship: Jackson Hesford, CE, dec Colson Coon, She, 7-3
3rd place: Sam Henderson, KW, dec Cash Christensen, RS, 2-1
5th place: Nathan Lundberg, CC, dec Colby Olson, CE, 7-2
170
Championship: Blaise Ronnai, CE, dec Hayden Crow, She, 7-5
3rd place: Ben Ruckman, Lar, dec Blakely Blanchard, CS, 7-4
5th place: Aden Jorgensen, TB, dec Charlie Nichols, CC, 4-0
182
Championship: Brock Steel, She, maj dec Keagan Bartlett, CE, 10-2
3rd place: Gavin Kopp, Lar, dec Aidyn Mitchell, TB, 11-7
5th place: Dominic Lopez, CE, dec Jack Mortimer, NC, 8-3
195
Championship: Bradley Whitright, CE, pin Aragon Garro, KW, 3:43
3rd place: Davis Knight, NC, pin Mayson Erickson, Eva, 0:43
5th place: Dillon Glick, TB, pin Trevor Eldridge, CE, 0:43
220
Championship: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Rigan Hoggatt, Eva, 1:53
3rd place: Colter Dawson, Jac, dec Quinton Mangus, She, 6-4
5th place: Dom Gray, KW, pin Colter Helm, NC, 2:43
285
Championship: AJ Kelly, RS, dec Justin Vela, She, 4-0
3rd place: D'Anthony Smith, NC, pin Gavyn Aumiller, CE, 2:21
5th place: James Koenig, CC, pin Colter Rankin, Gil, 1:26