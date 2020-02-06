Colson Coon creates own legacy separate from freshman tag or family

Colson Coon walked into the Sheridan wrestling room this winter intent on making a name for himself. Not only to forge a path of his own in an ever-growing family legacy, but to put the rest of the Wyoming wrestling community on notice. He came to turn heads.
The Sheridan freshman is the third in a line of Coon brothers. Oldest brother Evan went on to play college football at Northern Colorado and Garrett, Wyoming's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, signed with Montana State's 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday. (Older sister Bailey wasn't so bad herself either.) That's left some big shoes to fill for the youngest brother. He's not shying away from the family's long shadow when asked the inevitable question.
"I'm trying to work to be as good as my brothers and out-work them," Colson told the Star-Tribune after last week's dual against Natrona County. "Instead of working behind their name I kind of want to make myself stand out, instead of being their little brother."
He started his freshman wrestling season by scrapping in the B-division of the Powell Invitational. Then came the dual tournaments, where he'd wrestle at 152 pounds in addition to his comfortable 145-pound division. He picked up a big overtime decision in Bozeman, Montana, at the annual Tom LeProwse Invitational that boosted his confidence. He said his favorite win of the year so far, however, has to be the win over Circle, Montana's, Cole Becker -- who is 32-9 -- in the semifinals of the Dylan Humes Memorial in Moorcroft two weeks ago.
Coon also finished fifth at the Shane Shatto and didn't place in a 3-2 weekend at last week's Ron Thon.
"I just kind of want to turn a couple heads," Coon said. "I'm a freshman so I just want to show out and prove to some people how good I can really be."
Being a freshman at such a competitive weight has posed its problems at times. He's found himself at a disadvantage because his opponents gain technical edges due to their experience. He admitted as much in an overtime loss against Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox in the final match of Sheridan's dual win against the Mustangs at Jerry Dalton Gym last week. Wrestling at 152, Coon couldn't get a shot in on Wilcox and knew afterwards that his technique needed polishing in order to turn that extra-period loss into a victory next time.
Inexperience disadvantage? Sometimes. He likes to see it as a matter of effort.
"It doesn't really matter what age you are," Coon said. "You're at the same weight. You've just got to go out there and out-work your opponent."
That philosophy has served him well so far. Coon's the No. 3-ranked 145-pound wrestler in Class 4A going into Thursday night's home dual with Kelly Walsh. He's the only freshman ranked between 145 pounds and 182. The only two wrestlers ahead of him are Cheyenne Central's Johnathan Vroman (who beat Coon twice at Ron Thon) and Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise (two-time state champion).
Coon is aware that it's crunch-time for the season. After all, Sheridan has four duals this weekend -- the one against Kelly Walsh late Thursday night and three on Friday at the 4A East Conference Duals. There he can cement his placement and position himself to achieve his latest tangible goal.
"Place at state," Coon stated. "Just get a good ranking up there and help the team at state."
Sheridan's team has performed well lately and moved into No. 3 in 4A, behind No. 1 Green River and defending champion Kelly Walsh, in the latest team rankings on wyowrestling.com. His contributions at the state tournament can only help Sheridan's aim of making a run at gold.
As Coon's season has progressed he's set new tangible goals for himself. But the basic tenements have remained the same: out-work the opposition and turn some heads. Now here he is; a promising freshman with an opportunity to turn even more heads.
