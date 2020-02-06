Colson Coon creates own legacy separate from freshman tag or family

Colson Coon walked into the Sheridan wrestling room this winter intent on making a name for himself. Not only to forge a path of his own in an ever-growing family legacy, but to put the rest of the Wyoming wrestling community on notice. He came to turn heads.

The Sheridan freshman is the third in a line of Coon brothers. Oldest brother Evan went on to play college football at Northern Colorado and Garrett, Wyoming's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, signed with Montana State's 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday. (Older sister Bailey wasn't so bad herself either.) That's left some big shoes to fill for the youngest brother. He's not shying away from the family's long shadow when asked the inevitable question.

"I'm trying to work to be as good as my brothers and out-work them," Colson told the Star-Tribune after last week's dual against Natrona County. "Instead of working behind their name I kind of want to make myself stand out, instead of being their little brother."