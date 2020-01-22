Comfortable with new scenery, Phoenix Buske aims for gold with Kelly Walsh

It’s been an adaptation year for Phoenix Buske. He grew up an athletic kid in small-town Wyoming that, through hard work and God-given genetics, could outmaneuver and overpower his opposition. Although this year’s provided more hurdles than he’s used to but he hasn’t let them stop him.
Buske was already an all-state football player and a state runner-up wrestler at Wright when his father, Eric Robb, took a job teaching math at Kelly Walsh High School. Robb, a former assistant football coach for Wright, joined the Kelly Walsh football coaching staff and together he and Buske got their first taste of their new surroundings at a three-day football camp. Buske became one of the Trojans’ standout linebackers and one of several noted running options. But more than a component on the football team, the season gave him the opportunity to fit in with his eventual wrestling teammates.
“That let me get to know some of the football players and a lot of them are wrestlers,” Buske recently told the Star-Tribune. “Then I went to a Kelly Walsh wrestling camp and got to know the rest there. The rest has been the season and everyone’s been so welcoming.”
Buske went from Class 2A wrestling to, currently, the most potent wrestling team in Wyoming. The Trojans are coming off their first state championship and returned four of their individual state champions. Buske could have gotten lost in the shuffle — a big fish moving into a far larger pond. Instead, he’s emerged as the top-ranked 220-pound wrestler in 4A at this point of the season. But that didn’t come without its growing pains.
Part of what Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak has tried to get out of his team this year comes from increased competition. So the Trojans started their year in Rapid City, South Dakota; Greeley, Colorado; and at a tournament in California. That was unusual for the Trojans’ newest arrival.
“It’s surprising how large the tournaments we’ve gone to are,” Buske said. “The first three tournaments that we went to are the three biggest tournaments that I’ve gone to. It was really cool to go out there. And I placed in two of them so I did all right.”
In those tournaments the senior was able to wrestle some of the best out-of-state competition in his weight class. At other meets he’s been able to wrestle against Wyoming’s finest, regardless of classification. He’s noticed that there’s certainly a difference between the top classification and the 2A grapplers he consistently bested.
“At 2A in Wyoming I think it’s just a bunch of corn-fed boys, they’re just strong guys,” Buske chuckled. “Once you get to the higher levels it’s a lot more technical. So I’m trying to refine my technique.”
He spent last week at the Trojan Border Wars trying to improve his work from bottom position. He got a couple opportunities to do just that and felt confident in how his work was progressing. Of course, he also wanted to keep things simple and focus on the task at hand.
“I’m just hoping to get a little better on bottom, going out and wrestling tough matches and do what I need to do to win,” he explained.
Despite the change in scenery, his motivation remains the same. He wants to finish atop the podium at the end of the season. He wants that state championship. He believes he’s got what it takes to do just that, so long as he wrestles his best the rest of the way.
“I need to wrestle smart, be light on my toes,” he said, “and then I’ve got to have good movement on bottom because I usually get stuck if I stay on bottom.”
With all that in mind, he finished his Trojan Border Wars weekend by finally hooking fifth-ranked rival Natrona County wrestler D’Anthony Smith and scoring the pin. Buske shot up in celebration, flexed toward his teammates and told them it was “my house.”
Suffice to say, he’s comfortable at Kelly Walsh now.
