Comfortable with new scenery, Phoenix Buske aims for gold with Kelly Walsh

It’s been an adaptation year for Phoenix Buske. He grew up an athletic kid in small-town Wyoming that, through hard work and God-given genetics, could outmaneuver and overpower his opposition. Although this year’s provided more hurdles than he’s used to but he hasn’t let them stop him.

Buske was already an all-state football player and a state runner-up wrestler at Wright when his father, Eric Robb, took a job teaching math at Kelly Walsh High School. Robb, a former assistant football coach for Wright, joined the Kelly Walsh football coaching staff and together he and Buske got their first taste of their new surroundings at a three-day football camp. Buske became one of the Trojans’ standout linebackers and one of several noted running options. But more than a component on the football team, the season gave him the opportunity to fit in with his eventual wrestling teammates.

“That let me get to know some of the football players and a lot of them are wrestlers,” Buske recently told the Star-Tribune. “Then I went to a Kelly Walsh wrestling camp and got to know the rest there. The rest has been the season and everyone’s been so welcoming.”