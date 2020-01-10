Confidence follows those avoiding upsets at annual Shane Shatto Invite

DOUGLAS — The annual Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament has always served as a benchmark event for Wyoming wrestlers. Along with the Charlie Lake, Ron Thon and state tournaments, it’s one of the four biggest wrestling meets that Wyoming has to offer. It requires focus, confidence and regained form out of the winter break.

Some wrestlers had more success than others in Friday afternoon’s opening rounds of the 2020 incarnation.

Few shined through Friday’s competition like Thunder Basin sophomore Seamus Casey. He started his day with a shifty third-period pinfall over Cheyenne South’s Gabe Trujillo before dispatching of his quarterfinal opponent with a first-period pinfall. Casey’s innovative pin to start the day helped set the tone for his weekend.

“He tried throwing a leg in on me and I was able to catch it and shake him off so he was high,” Casey plotted, “so I could just scoop the head into a good pin there.”

Trujillo provided enough resistance for Casey to troubleshoot some of his errors and move forward. Last year’s state runner-up at 106 advanced into the semifinals, setting up a tough match-up with Cheyenne Central senior Adam Roberts.