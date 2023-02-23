The Natrona County wrestling team looks like it picked a good time to put it all together.

After struggling with injuries and sickness throughout the season, the two-time defending state champion Mustangs edged Star Valley to win the Class 4A West Regional last week. Natrona County trailed the Braves heading into the final three championship matches, but got wins from Noah Sides at 195 pounds, Josef Sanchez at 220 and Spencer Hansen at 285 to finish with 246 points. Star Valley was second with 237.

"It was actually a pleasing weekend because I thought we wrestled quite well," NC head coach Scott Russell said. "It came down to the big guys … it was a sweet way to end."

In addition to the three big guys winning gold, the Mustangs also got a first-place finish from Beau Russell at 152 and runner-up showings from Tristen Tromble at 106, Kaden Orr at 113, Jameson Siemens at 132 and Tucker Sides at 170.

Russell knows winning a third consecutive state championship won't be easy, not with Star Valley, East Regional champ Sheridan and runner-up Thunder Basin all bringing quality and depth to the Ford Wyoming Center.

"I think Sheridan has the upper hand," Russell admitted, "but Thunder Basin is right there. And then you can throw us and Star Valley and (Cheyenne) East in there. There are a number of teams that can be in the mix if things break their way."

Sheridan, which is seeking its first state title since 1990, had seven individual champions last week led by defending state champ Dane Steel at 152. Also winning titles for the Broncs were Cody Dunham at 113, Landon Wood at 126, Keegan Rager at 132, Keltan Crow at 160, Terran Grooms at 170 and Colson Coon at 180.

Thunder Basin got gold-medal performances from Antonio Avila at 138, Cort Catlin at 195 and Lane Catlin at 285. Avila and Lane Catlin are both two-time state champs and are undefeated on the season, with Avila entering the weekend with a 42-0 record and Catlin 37-0 this season and 81-0 the past two seasons.

Natrona County has its own returning state champ in junior Noah Sides, plus a handful of wrestlers who finished on the podium last year.

"It's going to be exciting," Russell said of the team race. "We just need to focus on ourselves and go do our job."

Star Valley is actually going for its eighth consecutive state title after winning seven in a row in 3A. Like Thunder Basin, though, the Braves have never won a 4A crown.

Star Valley had four regional titlists in Levi Byrd at 106, Bridger Smith at 120, Tel Parry at 126 and Grant Weiss at 170.

In addition to Noah Sides, Steel, Avila and Lane Catlin, other wrestlers looking to defend their state titles are Laramie's Caden Polson, Rock Springs' Broc Fletcher, Cheyenne East's Liam Fox, Thunder Basin's Jais Rose and Cheyenne Central's Davin Mattimoe.

Natrona County's back-to-back championships extended Casper's state title streak to four after Kelly Walsh won in 2019-20. The Trojans, who have battled inexperience all season, finished third at the West Regional with senior Treyson Davila winning gold at 138.