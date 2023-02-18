Natrona County wrestlers won the final three weight classes to help the Mustangs overtake Star Valley and win the Class 4A West Regional team title on Friday in Jackson.

NC, the two-time defending state champ, got wins from Tucker Sides at 195, Josef Sanchez at 220 and Spencer Hansen at 285 and finished with 246 points. Star Valley, which moved up to 4A this season after winning seven consecutive 3A state titles, had 237 points.

Sheridan won seven individual titles to top Thunder Basin in the 4A East Regional.

Douglas, which finished as the 3A runner-up the past four seasons, won the East Regional and Green River was the 3A West champ.

Kemmerer, which won its first state title last year, got first-place finishes from Roany Proffit (126), Karl Haslem (132) and Riggen Walker (152) to win the 2A West and Moorcroft won the 2A East.

The state tournament runs Thursday-Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The inaugural girls’ state championships are Thursday and Friday.