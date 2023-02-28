Lane Ewing joined an exclusive club Saturday night, although it was hard to tell based on his reaction.

Moments after pinning Evanston's Brady Roberts to win his fourth consecutive Class 3A state wrestling championship, the Douglas senior shook hands with Roberts and acknowledged the Ford Wyoming Center crowd as the referee raised his left arm. Ewing then jogged over to shake hands with the Evanston coaches before accepting a congratulatory handshake from Douglas head coach Justin Hoopman, and brief hugs with his dad and younger brother Luke.

Then, like he has done countless times before, Ewing jogged off the mat, pulled his singlet down to his waist and sat down. He was unfazed by the fact he was now just the 27th wrestler in state history, and the first from Douglas, to win four state titles.

"It feels pretty cool," Ewing offered. "But I've been here before so ... I'm happy. I was confident I'd be here."

Ewing had every reason to be confident. He went undefeated (83-0) the past two seasons and finished his Bearcat career with a record of 156-12. On the state's biggest stage he won 12 of his 16 matches by pinfall, including all four over the weekend.

Still, no holding up four fingers -- one for every state title he won -- and taking in the standing ovation? No jumping into his coach's arms after his final high school match?

"He doesn’t like to celebrate too much," Luke Ewing said "He likes to stay humble."

Lane Ewing might be humble and confident, but he also has an inner drive that few can match.

"When Lane was in sixth grade we put these banners up in the (wrestling) room and there were two guys up there with three (state titles), so he’s been talking about this since middle school," Clay Ewing, Lane's father, said. "I wrestled in college but I’ve never been around somebody that could just keep going and going. He’s a special person, not just because he’s my son."

Clay Ewing got emotional when recalling Lane's dedication and desire to keep pushing himself.

"People don’t know what he’s done," Clay said after a short pause. "I’ve coached for 20-some years, and even though he’s my son I’ve never seen such a driven kid.

"He’s up at 4-4:30 in the morning before anybody else in the house. He was waking us up before he could drive so he could go work out on his own. It was either lifting or swimming. Every lunch break his freshman year he rode the bike for 40 minutes because he didn’t want to take any time off.

"It’s just constant work. Lane loves the grind to get to where he is. He loves practice. He love trying to beat his body down just to see if he can build it back up."

He'll take that dedication and hard work to North Dakota next year where he'll wrestle for the University of Mary in Bismarck. Lane admitted earlier in the week he wasn't putting too much pressure on himself at his final state tournament because he knew his wrestling career still had .

"This was a good chapter in my life," he said. "Now I can get ready for the next one."

Three-Peat Performances

While Ewing was the only four-time state champion, eight other wrestlers grabbed gold for the third time. Two of those -- Rock Springs' Broc Fletcher and Thunder Basin's Antonio Avila -- have a chance to join the Four-Timers Club next year.

Lane Catlin, who has signed to wrestle at the University of Wyoming, also went undefeated for the third year in a row to finish his Bolts career with a 129-0 record the past three seasons. He went 41-0 and won the 220-pound title as a sophomore and was 44-0 the past two seasons at 285.

"The last three years have been pretty good," Catlin admitted. "I take every match the same, like it’s the biggest match of the year. I don’t treat any opponent differently."

That's true. Catlin simply dominated every opponent he faced at state the past three years. He won all 15 matches by pinfall and was on the mat a total of 8.2 minutes (492 seconds).

Saturday, he got to share that championship feeling with his younger brother Cort after the sophomore won the title at 195.

"After he won I was so hyped I was ready to go put on a show," Lane Catlin said.

Lane Catlin needed just 45 seconds to pin Cheyenne East's Charlie Green in the championship match. It was his longest match of the week as he won his first-round match in 35 seconds, his quarterfinal match in 5 seconds and his semifinals match in 15 seconds. Put it all together and Catlin was 20 seconds short of completing one round at this year's state tournament.

Thunder Basin teammate Avila also finished undefeated on the season, finishing 49-0 with a second-period pin at 138. Shoshoni's Pehton Truempler finished 25-0 and won the Class 2A 182-pound title.

Also winning their third titles were Kemmerer's Karl Haslem (132), Thermopolis' Roedy Farrell (160), Green River's Kale Knezovich (138) and Thomas Dalton (145) and Rock Springs' Fletcher (132).

Family Ties

Truempler, who almost didn't compete at the 2A West Regional or at state because of an injured elbow, added to his family's wrestling legacy with his third title.

His older brother Tryston Truempler won gold in 2020 and 2021, and half-brother Connor Wilkinson was a three-time state champ for the Wranglers (2014-16). Tryston and Connor played were key in Pehton winning his third.

He injured his elbow before Christmas when someone fell on it during practice and was unsure if he would be able to wrestle again.

"At first the doctor told me I wasn’t going to be able to wrestle, which was upsetting," Pehton said. "But we went to a surgeon and he said I could and here I am. I realized if I wouldn’t have done this I would have regretted it."

Tony Truempler, the boys' father as well as the Shoshoni wrestling coach, offered a bit more perspective on Pehtons decision.

"The doctor wasn’t real happy about releasing him and I think he only did because he’s a senior," Tony said. "Pehton kind of teetered a little bit about hurting it more and not being able to play football, but he talked to his older brothers and they gave him the encouragement."

Cody's Grayson Beaudrie carried on his brothers' winning tradition by taking the 3A 182-pound title for the second year in a row. His brother Dan overcame a serious car crash to win gold in 2017-18 and brother Charlie was a three-time state champ (2018-20) was a three-time champ for the Broncs.

"It’s all about how we’ve been raised," Grayson said. "Success is a good thing; winning is great. But just always working to better yourself, better your mentality, be stronger and confident in yourself, trust in your abilities and always be the hardest worker in the (wrestling) room and in the classroom."

Those traits were passed down from his family as well as the Cody community, according to Grayson.

"Whether it’s in sports or in school work just go out there and have a good time," he said. "Just share life with everyone around you. Have a great attitude and be in the moment with each other.

"Even if they don’t participate in sports, whether it’s the managers or the coaches or people at school, everyone is working toward success and working to better themselves. We just have a really strong community where everybody supports each other."

Finally

After losing in the championship match the past two years, Sheridan senior Colson Coon and Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett finally made it to the top of the podium, with Coon winning at 182 and Bartlett at 220.

"I can’t describe how good it feels," Bartlett said. "I just wanted to leave it all out there. I knew I could handle a loss if I did that."

