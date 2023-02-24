Lane Ewing went to work quickly in his first-round match Friday at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships. The Douglas senior built an early 8-2 lead against Riverton's Justin Newberry before getting a second-period pin to advance to the 160-pound quarterfinals.

It was a familiar result for Ewing, who is seeking his fourth state title. He improved to 14-0 at the Ford Wyoming Center with nine of the wins coming via pinfall, two by major decision and two by decision.

Even with all his success here, Ewing approaches each season the same.

"There are always different kids so you’ve got to look at different variables each year," he admitted. "I’ve just taken this year by year and tried to wrestle the best season I can wrestle."

It's hard to argue with the results.

Ewing improved to 45-0 with a second-period pin of Green River's Tyler Waters in the quarterfinals on Friday and is undefeated in his last 82 matches. Despite the winning streak Ewing manages to keep things in perspective.

"I try to think of this as just another match," he said. "I’m going to wrestle in college so I’m not done after this. I’m just trying to wrestle it like it's another tournament and take every match one by one."

Ewing has signed to wrestle next year at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. Before then, though, he's got one more chance to finish on top of the podium. Ewing would be the 27th wrestler to join the Four-Timers Club and the first from Douglas to accomplish the four-peat.

"It would be pretty cool," he said, "but when you get to college it’s all evened out. Really, I’m just taking this time to get better and be ready for the next level."

Ewing grabbed gold at 132 pounds as a freshman, at 145 as a sophomore and at 160 last year. Unfortunately for Douglas, the Bearcats finished second to Star Valley each time in the team standings. With Star Valley now competing in 4A, though, Douglas could be in position to win its first team title since 2010.

"Winning the team title would mean a lot," Ewing said. "It’s definitely a lot more competitive this year. There are a lot of teams in the mix so it’s going to be a fun team race. If our guys all wrestle like I know they can we can take it."