Douglas wrestling is ready to challenge Star Valley for 3A supremacy

The Douglas wrestling team is ready to add another state championship to its trophy case. After finishing finished second to Star Valley -- the six-time defending Class 3A state champs -- each of the last three years, the Bearcats believe they have the depth and talent to finish atop the podium for the first time since 2010.

Douglas went 4-3 at the Trojan Border Wars dual tournament over the weekend in Casper despite competing at less than full strength. Two-time state champion junior Lane Ewing was sidelined with a lower leg injury and senior Rylan Wehr, who has finished third at state the past two years, was on a recruiting trip Saturday. Also missing from the Bearcats’ lineup were senior Kyle Logar, the state’s top-ranked 285-pounder, according to wyowrestling.com; seniors Koby Case and Jayden Archuleta; junior Christian Johnson, who placed fourth at last week’s Shane Shatto Memorial; and junior Kenai Bergquist.

“The biggest thing is keeping us healthy,” Lane Ewing said of the Bearcats’ chances of winning state. “We’ve really struggled this year because we’ll get one good week and then someone gets sick or hurt.”

At the Shane Shatto last weekend, the host Bearcats were nearly at full strength -- Logar was out of the lineup -- and finished third behind defending Class 4A state champ Natrona County and 4A Thunder Basin. Sophomore Tanner Johnson (106), senior Keltan Ewing (138) and Lane Ewing (160) all won gold and freshman Carter Archuleta (220) placed second.

Archuleta went 6-1 at the Trojan Border Wars; Keltan Ewing (138) and Luke Ewing (132) were both 7-0.

“First of all, they’re a great group of kids to work with,” longtime Douglas head coach Bob Bath said. “They work hard and they’re motivated. Our seniors are very supportive of the younger kids and they expect them to work hard. And our younger kids see that by example from the older kids. It’s worked out well for us.”

Now the Bearcats have to figure out a way to take down the Braves, who will move up to 4A next year. Douglas has been closing the gap in recent years, though. In 2019, Star Valley finished more than 100 points ahead of Douglas (296.5 to 193.5). The gap was reduced to 46 points (244 to 198) in 2020 and 26 (228 to 202) last year.

“I think this is definitely our year to do it,” Lane Ewing said. “We’ve got a lot of seniors and I think we’re tough.”

The talented group of seniors includes Keltan Ewing, Wehr, Logar, Case, Kael Matthews and Jayden Archuleta. Ewing, Wehr and Logar all placed third at state last year, while Matthews and Archuleta have also finished on the podium in their careers.

Lane Ewing and Carter Archuleta lead a strong group of underclassmen along with brothers Tanner and Christian Johnson; sophomore Blain Johnson (no relation); Bergquist; and sophomore Luke Ewing, Lane’s brother who finished third at state last year.

The Bearcats know they’re going to need all hands on deck to end the Braves’ dynasty.

“It’s going to take everybody stepping up, doing what they need to do and wrestling their best when it matters,” Keltan Ewing said.

Added Lane: “The younger guys have a lot of drive and they want to be here, which can really help us as a team.”

Douglas expects to use the last few weeks of the regular season to fine-tune its lineup and hopefully get healthy and free of injuries. Keltan Ewing, who has competed at both 138 and 152 this season, believes he’s ready to commit to a weight class.

“I’ve been jumping around (weight classes), so I just have to figure out where I want to go and stay there,” he said. “I was wrestling at 152 the beginning of the year but that felt kind of big. I’ve cut down to 138 and I feel like I’m in a good spot now.

“We’ll see where it plays out the rest of the year. It probably depends on what the matchups are and how I can best help the team.”

After settling for silver the last three years at state wrestling and losing in the 3A football semifinals to Jackson the past two years, the seniors are hoping to finally end a season hoisting a championship trophy.

“It’s what all of us seniors have been looking forward to our whole high school career,” Keltan Ewing said. “We really want that win over Star Valley.”

