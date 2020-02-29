East freshman Keagan Bartlett makes his own name with brother's aid

In a way, living in the shadow of an older brother has shaped Keagan Bartlett into who he is today. And reaching out to that brother has definitely helped him get to where he is.

Keagan started wrestling when he was 4 years old. He spent his adolescent years coming to the Casper Events Center to watch older brother Tevis win four state championships. While Tevis went off to win national wrestling championships and then play football at the University of Washington, Keagan stayed behind to lay the groundwork for his own legacy. This year is when the work's began to show off.

A Cheyenne East freshman wrestling at 195 pounds, Bartlett made it to Friday night's semifinals before getting bumped out of the championship bracket. He came back on Saturday morning and wrestled for third place. His journey that far meant more than just being a younger sibling.

"I want to be a state champion. That's everybody's goal," Bartlett said after his quarterfinal match. "I really want to be top three, I think that's an achievable goal for me."

