First day of Trojan Border Wars brings exciting finishes, spotlight wrestlers

The first day of the third annual Trojan Border Wars certainly brought its share of excitement on Friday night at Kelly Walsh High School. Last-minute pins, dramatic finishes and spotlight performances left fans from four states awaiting Saturday morning’s resumption.

One of the most anticipated matches of the day came in the first set of duals that pitted Kelly Walsh against Douglas. The 220-pound match had Class 4A No. 1 Phoenix Buske against Class 3A No. 1 Cody Pinkerton. Buske was a runner-up last year at Wright while Pinkerton finished his second consecutive title match appearance with his first state championship in 2019.

Buske shifted his weight between toes and heel on the offset, bobbing around the mat. Pinkerton stayed sturdy and almost dismissive of Buske’s movements. The defending state champion followed his game plan and gained an early advantage.

“I knew I was going to get my takedown first,” Pinkerton explained. “That’s my goal every match is to get the first takedown and then just work on top and go from there.”

That also exposed some of Buske’s weaknesses. He came into the weekend knowing he wanted to improve his skillset on bottom and Pinkerton gave him that opportunity early. Buske couldn’t find a way out and Pinkerton secured the first-period pin with 42 seconds remaining.