First day of Trojan Border Wars brings exciting finishes, spotlight wrestlers

The first day of the third annual Trojan Border Wars certainly brought its share of excitement on Friday night at Kelly Walsh High School. Last-minute pins, dramatic finishes and spotlight performances left fans from four states awaiting Saturday morning’s resumption.
One of the most anticipated matches of the day came in the first set of duals that pitted Kelly Walsh against Douglas. The 220-pound match had Class 4A No. 1 Phoenix Buske against Class 3A No. 1 Cody Pinkerton. Buske was a runner-up last year at Wright while Pinkerton finished his second consecutive title match appearance with his first state championship in 2019.
Buske shifted his weight between toes and heel on the offset, bobbing around the mat. Pinkerton stayed sturdy and almost dismissive of Buske’s movements. The defending state champion followed his game plan and gained an early advantage.
“I knew I was going to get my takedown first,” Pinkerton explained. “That’s my goal every match is to get the first takedown and then just work on top and go from there.”
That also exposed some of Buske’s weaknesses. He came into the weekend knowing he wanted to improve his skillset on bottom and Pinkerton gave him that opportunity early. Buske couldn’t find a way out and Pinkerton secured the first-period pin with 42 seconds remaining.
Although the result didn’t appease the transfer from Wright, Kelly Walsh’s 220-pounder found a silver lining in the match.
“That first match didn’t go as planned,” Buske said. “But my movement on bottom was so much better than it was last week, it was just night and day.”
Natrona County’s D’Anthony Smith, typically a 220-pounder, made the abrupt move to wrestle heavyweight against Rapid City Central (S.D.) and its big, Hunter Hansen. That match provided its complications because Smith was the smaller competitor of the two, standing shorter than Hansen’s listed 6-foot-7 frame.
Smith admitted to feeling nervous because he’d never wrestled anyone taller than himself. He quickly turned nerves into excitement and readily hopped onto the mat.
“You’ve just got to stay with heavy hands because they’re easy to shuck down or throw,” Smith said. “Usually tall guys are skinnier than short, little chubby guys.”
Smith stuck to his game plan and eventually threw Hansen off to the side. Working for a pinning predicament, the Mustangs junior clamped his body’s grip down and earned the pin in 1 minute, 36 seconds. His teammates gave him a standing ovation and Natrona County head coach Scott Russell walked toward the crowd, pointing to a section of orange and black.
In the lighter weights, Star Valley’s Brayden Andrews provided plenty of fireworks at 132 pounds. He fell behind Kelly Walsh’s Garrett Marker, wrestling as part of the wild card team, throughout the second period. Andrews trailed 8-6 with 30 seconds remaining when he found himself in, what he describes as “a deep, dark place.”
“It feels like everything is closing in,” Andrews described. “It almost feels hopeless. But there’s that hope at the end, helping pull through for your teammates, that I try to focus on.”
The Braves’ junior, the returning state runner-up, scored a reversal to tie with 27 seconds remaining and ran a two-point nearfall to the horn, pulling out an unlikely victory.
Star Valley, which saw its 83-match dual winning streak snapped by Rapid City Central at last year’s Trojan Border Wars, suffered a loss to Kelly Walsh in the day’s second dual for both, 47-30. Among the Trojans’ stars in that dual was sophomore Noah Hone, who helped the home team start the dual with five wins — four of which came by pinfall.
“He started coming out and left his arm hanging,” Hone said. “So I kind of hipped him there, kept hipping him and then caught him on his back leg.”
Sidney, Montana, was the team that stood the tallest on Friday, going a perfect 3-0 with wins over North Platte (Nebraska), Rapid City Central and Natrona County. Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Star Valley all went 2-1 and Douglas went 1-2 for the Wyoming representatives.
