Five Wyoming student-athletes earned All-America honors at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia, over the weekend.

Gillette senior Darren Provost, who won the Class 4A 120-pound championship at last month's state meet, finished second at 113 at the NHSCA meet. Provost won his first four matches before dropping a 5-2 decision to Florida's Tyler Washburn in the championship match.

Rawlins senior Brinley Green-Griffin finished third at 145 pounds after winning the title at 140 at Wyoming's inaugural girls state tournament last month.

Juniors Antonio Avila from Thunder Basin and Dane Steel from Sheridan both placed fourth in their respective weight classes at the NHSCA Championships. Avila, a three-time state champ, competed at 132 while Steel, a two-time state champ for the Broncs, competed at 152.

Thunder Basin senior Lane Catlin, who will wrestle at the University of Wyoming, finished seventh at 285 pounds. Catlin finished his Bolts career as a three-time state champion.

PHOTOS: Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships day two Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship