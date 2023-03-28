Rawlins' Brinley Green-Griffin jumps into her coach's arms after winning the 140-pound title match at the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Championships on Feb. 24 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Gillette's Darren Provost celebrates after beating Sheridan's Kolten Powers in the 120-pound championship match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championships on Feb. 25 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Thunder Basin's Lane Catlin hugs an assistant coach after winning the 285-pound weight class at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Feb. 25 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Five Wyoming student-athletes earned All-America honors at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia, over the weekend.
Gillette senior Darren Provost, who won the Class 4A 120-pound championship at last month's state meet, finished second at 113 at the NHSCA meet. Provost won his first four matches before dropping a 5-2 decision to Florida's Tyler Washburn in the championship match.
Rawlins senior Brinley Green-Griffin finished third at 145 pounds after winning the title at 140 at Wyoming's inaugural girls state tournament last month.
Juniors Antonio Avila from Thunder Basin and Dane Steel from Sheridan both placed fourth in their respective weight classes at the NHSCA Championships. Avila, a three-time state champ, competed at 132 while Steel, a two-time state champ for the Broncs, competed at 152.
