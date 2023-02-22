In 2008, Jessica Brenton became one of the first girls to compete at the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships when she was a freshman at Natrona County.

Fifteen years later, Brenton will be on the sidelines as the Fillies’ head coach for the inaugural girls’ state wrestling tournament.

“It’s very exciting,” Brenton admitted during a break in a Natrona County wrestling practice last week. “When WHSAA sanctioned the sport I definitely cried a lot. I was just very happy to hear the news.”

The Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling on April 28, 2022, clearing the way for the sport to be a state-sanctioned event. In previous years, girls had always competed against boys during the season and at the state tournament. This weekend, however, more than 200 girls from around the state are scheduled to get their turn in the spotlight at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Although road conditions around the state and in Casper are expected to delay Thursday’s start time, by Friday night there will be 14 individual girls’ champions and a girls’ team champion.

“I’m so excited,” Kelly Walsh senior Olivia Smith said. “It’s amazing to see this sport grow from having just one or two girls in the room. I’m more excited for the turnout.”

The sport has undergone a groundswell in recent years, with tournaments such as the Ron Thon Memorial, the Charlie Lake Invitational and the Moorcroft Invite holding girls’ brackets in addition to boys’ brackets. At the time the WHSAA made girls’ wrestling a state-sanctioned sport Wyoming became the 36th state to sanction the sport.

The beginning

In 1998 Sarah Tolin, then a junior at Kelly Walsh, was the first girl allowed to wrestle against boys in competition. Ten years later it was Brenton’s turn to take the mat.

“I was the first girl to ever make varsity here,” Brenton said. “At that time I was the only girl wrestling in the state. I started wrestling when I was 5 and loved it. I didn’t care if it was girls versus boys or not, I just wanted to wrestle.”

Russell, who has coached the Mustangs to the past two Class 4A state titles, remembers how Brenton was unafraid to compete against the boys in the wrestling room.

“For her to come out here and compete against these boys on a daily basis was quite impressive,” he said. “And she was good, especially at the lighter weights. She had the talent, she was fun to watch and she could do everything the boys could do.”

Brenton credits her brother Briston, a two-time state champ (2007-08) at Natrona County, for sparking her interest in the sport.

“What drew me to it was my older brother wrestled and then after practice they would let me play the games with them. I got to be on the mats and I was a gymnast back then so I used to be stronger than all the boys. My favorite part was making the boys cry.”

Brenton earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of Winnipeg, where she competed on the girls’ wrestling team before returning to Wyoming. For the past eight years she has served as the Director of Female Wrestling for the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association.

When girls’ wrestling became a state-sanctioned sport, Natrona County head coach Scott Russell and Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak both approached Brenton about coaching their girls’ team. Brenton made the obvious decision to return to her roots.

The present

Two years ago, Emma Karhu from Powell became the first girl to place twice at the state tournament. She finished fifth at 106 pounds in Class 3A in 2018 and fifth at 126 in 2021. While there have been multiple girls competing at state in recent years, the brackets for this weekend prior to the snowstorm showed 211 girls from 44 schools competing in weight classes ranging from 100 pounds to 235 pounds.

Natrona County will have six girls competing, with 11 scheduled to compete for Kelly Walsh.

“I’m nervous, but I’m very excited to have my own girls’ team since I’m the captain,” said NC senior Andraya Canchola, who competed at 120 pounds at last year’s state meet.

Canchola, who enters this weekend with a 21-3 record at 125 pounds, said she is still adjusting to just competing against girls.

“I always get scared wrestling girls because it’s just different,” she explained. “Boys are stronger, but girls have way more flexibility. I’ve had to learn how to deal with their flexibility because they can just slip their arms out when I do arm bars. And in leg riding I have to put different pressure in different areas because girls have stronger hips.

“Jessica has helped all of so much with that.”

The Kelly Walsh girls’ team hasn’t had the luxury of having its own coach, but Peak and his assistants have always done an impressive job of integrating girls into the lineup. This year, there just happens to be more than usual.

“You can tell the ones that have been here before,” Peak said. “They’ve wrestled boys the last two or three years and they’re just tougher and they’re more confident in themselves. Their ability to work hard and just grind out matches against other girls has done them a lot of good. It’s cool to see them get a chance to do that against all girls.”

Smith, who has established herself as one of the state’s top wrestlers at 170 pounds, has been doubly blessed during her time with the Trojans.

“I got softball my sophomore year and wrestling my senior year and it’s been amazing,” she exclaimed. “It’s like a dream.

“When I heard there was going to be girls wrestling I honestly thought it was a joke. I thought someone was trying to prank me. Now that it’s here I’m going to be nervous, but it’s going to be exhilarating.”

The future

As with most inaugural state tournaments there have been problems to overcome. And it goes beyond the weather.

“The WHSAA board first put out a statement that the girls were only going to have a single-elimination tournament if there was a 16-person bracket,” Brenton said, “but I know the parents were not happy about that so they quickly changed that. Now we’ll compete Thursday and Friday, which is what these girls deserve.”

Brenton admits there has been some pushback from some old-guard members of the wrestling community.

“Everybody is still figuring this out little by little,” she said. “There’s still some tough-headedness with a lot of people and coaches that don’t want to support us, but it’s here and they’re going to have to suck it up because we’re here and these girls aren’t going anywhere. And next year there is going to be double or triple the numbers.”

Both Brenton and Peak said they had girls approach them throughout the season asking to join the team. They expect the interest to only increase after this weekend.

“I’m glad the state finally figured this out,” Brenton said. “And I’m excited to see those girls up on the podium where they belong. It’s going to be awesome.”

