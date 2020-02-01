Green River earns 3 belts to win 2020 Ron Thon Memorial

Three Green River wrestlers left Riverton with new belts on Saturday to help the Wolves snap Thunder Basin’s two-year run as Ron Thon champions. Thomas Dalton (106 pounds), Clayson Mele (120) and Payton Tucker (182) all won their respective weight classes at the all-class tournament just a month away from the state tournament. That’s Tucker’s third, Mele’s second and Dalton’s first Ron Thon championship. Kelly Walsh, with just one champion, came in second.

Trojans senior Jace Palmer was the only representative of the defending 4A state champions to earn a belt this weekend, giving him his third Ron Thon championship. Two other Trojans — Noah Hone (138) and Analu Benabise (145) — made the finals but settled for second after losing decisions.

Kelly Walsh came into the weekend injured and ill, and on a different trajectory than their opposition. They beat Laramie in an early-week dual with many of their best wrestlers out of the lineup.