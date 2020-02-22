Green River holds off Kelly Walsh surge to win 4A West Regional

But what does the regional championship mean to guys like Palmer, Kraus and Anderson?

"Not much," Anderson answered. "The main goal's next week. And then whatever comes after that."

Evanston senior Rigden Wagstaff scored the regional title at 170 pounds with a first-period pinfall after top-seed Luke Nathan was upset by Natrona County sophomore Brendyn Nelson with a third-period pin in the semifinals. The Kelly Walsh senior settled for fourth.

Rock Springs senior AJ Kelly, the undisputed top-ranked heavyweight in the West Region, won the regional with three pins. Kelly scored the novelty fastest pin of the regional with a 14-second match to start his weekend.

The most exciting upset of the regional may have been Green River's Weipert beating Rock Springs junior Cash Christensen by a 3-1 decision in the finals. Weipert got ahead early with a first-minute takedown that Christensen escaped from in the second. Christensen was cautioned for stalling in the third period before Weipert scored an escape and remained on his feet for the final minute to clinch a win for the team.

"We're hungry," Martinez, the Wolves' 113-pound standout said. "We want this state title as a team and all of us want an individual state title so that's what we're going to go do."

Green River, the winningest program in 4A with 17 championships, last won it all in 2017.

