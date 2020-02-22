Green River holds off Kelly Walsh surge to win 4A West Regional

Green River's ascent back to the top of Class 4A reached another camp.
The Wolves are once again Class 4A West Regional champions, holding off defending champion Kelly Walsh's late charge on Saturday afternoon inside Natrona County High School's Jerry Dalton Gym, to give the top-ranked team in the classification another satisfying benchmark just a week before attempting to conquer its summit. Green River won six of the eight finals it was represented in to barely beat out Kelly Walsh, 220-213. Natrona County finished a distant third with 179.5 points.
"We wanted to bring home a regional team championship," Green River head coach Josh Wisniewski said. "That's not the end-all for us. We wanted our kids to wrestle well this weekend so we're set-up for state."
In addition to their three Ron Thon champions -- Clayson Mele (120), Kade Flores (126) and Payton Tucker (182) -- the Wolves also picked up individual regional championships from Thomas Dalton (106), Dominic Martinez (113) and Jacob Weipert (152). Kaden Lloyd (195) and Sage Wilde (220) also wrestled in championship matches. So did Trevor Scicluna (106) and Conner Todd (113), who lost to a teammate in the finals.
"Regional championship puts me pretty good, seeding-wise," Flores stated. "So that puts me right where I want to be."
Mele and Tucker both stayed undefeated in Wyoming with their stellar weekend runs. Mele put a bow on regionals with a third-period pin while Tucker put away potent Natrona County sophomore Vince Genatone in 65 seconds in their finals match.
Kelly Walsh's first-day lead evaporated on wrestle-backs and the consolation bracket. The Trojans won five of the six finals they competed in, although none of those finals came lighter than 132 pounds.
Seniors Jace Palmer (132), Kevin Anderson (160), Kole Kraus (195) and Phoenix Buske (220) won their weight classes, as did junior Analu Benabise (145). Sophomore Noah Hone (138) finished with silver after falling by 7-2 decision to Natrona County's Cyruss Meeks. And little of those results came easy.
Palmer, seeking a fourth state championship to complete his collection, needed overtime to defeat Natrona County's Billy Brenton in the semifinals. Brenton led at one point before finding himself trailing 7-5 into the third period. He earned one back before scoring an escape with 3 seconds remaining in regulation. The gym came unglued. Pitted in another chapter of a recurring book of matches between the two, Palmer kept his composure and scored a quick takedown, followed by a three-point nearfall to end the match in overtime.
"I just knew I wanted to score in overtime," Palmer said afterwards. "I didn't really care, I just knew I could get him."
The Trojans spent the week in practice motivated, Benabise explained, by their shortcomings at Ron Thon. Green River won that tournament when Kelly Walsh was still without Anderson (who hadn't returned from his hand injury yet) and heavyweight Connor McBroom.
But what does the regional championship mean to guys like Palmer, Kraus and Anderson?
"Not much," Anderson answered. "The main goal's next week. And then whatever comes after that."
Evanston senior Rigden Wagstaff scored the regional title at 170 pounds with a first-period pinfall after top-seed Luke Nathan was upset by Natrona County sophomore Brendyn Nelson with a third-period pin in the semifinals. The Kelly Walsh senior settled for fourth.
Rock Springs senior AJ Kelly, the undisputed top-ranked heavyweight in the West Region, won the regional with three pins. Kelly scored the novelty fastest pin of the regional with a 14-second match to start his weekend.
The most exciting upset of the regional may have been Green River's Weipert beating Rock Springs junior Cash Christensen by a 3-1 decision in the finals. Weipert got ahead early with a first-minute takedown that Christensen escaped from in the second. Christensen was cautioned for stalling in the third period before Weipert scored an escape and remained on his feet for the final minute to clinch a win for the team.
"We're hungry," Martinez, the Wolves' 113-pound standout said. "We want this state title as a team and all of us want an individual state title so that's what we're going to go do."
Green River, the winningest program in 4A with 17 championships, last won it all in 2017.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans