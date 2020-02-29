Green River holds on to beat Kelly Walsh by 1.5 points for team championship

Green River waited until the 220-pound match for what it had already been awaiting since 2017. Class 4A’s winningest program with 17 state championships to its name entered Saturday afternoon’s championship round knowing its complete lineup gave the Wolves a good chance at returning to the top of the mountain.

The Wolves won the first four championship matches and then waited as Kelly Walsh made its charge in the middle weights. Then Trojans’ defending champion Kole Kraus repeated by beating Green River’s Kade Lloyd at 195 pounds. That closed the gap even more. But when Cheyenne East’s Bradley Whitright scored a pin in the 220-pound championship match over Kelly Walsh’s Phoenix Buske, Wolves fans could finally celebrate throughout the Casper Events Center.

The Wolves scored five individual state championships and held on to win the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship by 1.5 points. Green River finished with 208.5 and Kelly Walsh was just shy of repeating with 207. Cheyenne East, the leaders before the finals started, came in third with 202.

“It took these kids working their butts off and we conquered a lot of adversity this year,” head coach Josh Wisniewski said through tears. “We just kept leading and plugging away. I’m proud of this group of kids, our coaching staff, it means a lot.”