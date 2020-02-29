Green River holds on to beat Kelly Walsh by 1.5 points for team championship

Green River waited until the 220-pound match for what it had already been awaiting since 2017. Class 4A’s winningest program with 17 state championships to its name entered Saturday afternoon’s championship round knowing its complete lineup gave the Wolves a good chance at returning to the top of the mountain.
The Wolves won the first four championship matches and then waited as Kelly Walsh made its charge in the middle weights. Then Trojans’ defending champion Kole Kraus repeated by beating Green River’s Kade Lloyd at 195 pounds. That closed the gap even more. But when Cheyenne East’s Bradley Whitright scored a pin in the 220-pound championship match over Kelly Walsh’s Phoenix Buske, Wolves fans could finally celebrate throughout the Casper Events Center.
The Wolves scored five individual state championships and held on to win the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship by 1.5 points. Green River finished with 208.5 and Kelly Walsh was just shy of repeating with 207. Cheyenne East, the leaders before the finals started, came in third with 202.
“It took these kids working their butts off and we conquered a lot of adversity this year,” head coach Josh Wisniewski said through tears. “We just kept leading and plugging away. I’m proud of this group of kids, our coaching staff, it means a lot.”
The Wolves laid the groundwork early. Freshman Thomas Dalton won at 106 pounds, junior Dominic Martinez won his third straight title, junior Clayson Mele accomplished the same at 120 pounds and junior Kade Flores scored a tight win at 126 pounds. Like dominoes, everything fell into the place with those four results.
“It’s awesome,” Mele said. “We’re all workout partners and all good friends. We all love to see each other succeed and it’s been a great season.”
Green River’s night came to an end when senior Payton Tucker emphatically controlled the 182-pound championship match to win his third state championship by a 9-0 major decision. Lloyd followed in the 195-pound bout but fell behind Kraus early and the defending champion racked up the points to gain more team points with a major decision.
“We won by one-and-a-half points,” Wisniewski exclaimed. “That’s crazy. When does it ever happen like that?”
“It’s worth all the stress and sleepless nights. Wrestling season is like a brotherhood. These kids are like my kids. We go to the wrestling room and beat the snot out of each other and we’re best friends when we leave.”
First four-timer
Kelly Walsh senior Jace Palmer accomplished history on Saturday. By scoring a takedown with 10 seconds left and then running away from 2018 champion Reese Osborne of Sheridan for a 9-8 decision, he won his fourth consecutive state championship. He’s the first wrestler from Kelly Walsh — and Casper in general — to accomplish the feat. Along with Kemmerer’s Dawson Schramm (who also won his fourth on Saturday), he became one of just 22 wrestlers in state history to do that.
“This has been the goal for a long time and when I got it my freshman year I knew I could do it,” Palmer said.
