Green River's upcoming wrestling appeal comes as next chapter in ugly saga

Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak informed state wrestling officials of the scoring error on Friday night when the mistake was made. He said he's taken some responsibility for not ensuring the error was corrected then and there. At the time Kelly Walsh was leading in team points and he didn't want to protest. If he had then perhaps Wyoming would go at least another 20 years without a protested result.

Instead, the Wyoming High School Activities Association originally awarded Green River the Class 4A team wrestling championship only to correct the mistake that Peak said he informed them of the previous day and award Kelly Walsh the team title in the late hours of the night. Green River officials met with WHSAA officials, who upheld the result as final. Green River then informed the WHSAA of its intent to appeal that decision. That appeal, which includes school officials from Green River as well as all the WHSAA board of directors, has not cemented a date but a Green River official said it would likely be at the end of March.