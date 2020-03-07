Green River's upcoming wrestling appeal comes as next chapter in ugly saga

Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak informed state wrestling officials of the scoring error on Friday night when the mistake was made. He said he's taken some responsibility for not ensuring the error was corrected then and there. At the time Kelly Walsh was leading in team points and he didn't want to protest. If he had then perhaps Wyoming would go at least another 20 years without a protested result.
Instead, the Wyoming High School Activities Association originally awarded Green River the Class 4A team wrestling championship only to correct the mistake that Peak said he informed them of the previous day and award Kelly Walsh the team title in the late hours of the night. Green River officials met with WHSAA officials, who upheld the result as final. Green River then informed the WHSAA of its intent to appeal that decision. That appeal, which includes school officials from Green River as well as all the WHSAA board of directors, has not cemented a date but a Green River official said it would likely be at the end of March.
And Green River may have a case during that appeal. WHSAA adheres to the National Federation of High School's rulebook on meet scoring, which states that any discrepancies or errors must be addressed within 30 minutes of the event's conclusion before the outcome is final. Kelly Walsh activities director AJ Nathan told the Star-Tribune he informed the WHSAA of the error sometime after 8 p.m., roughly the same time that Peak once again brought the scoring error to the WHSAA's attention.
"There is the 30-minute rule that all the Green River people are trying to throw out there," Peak said. "That’s kind of a lame excuse. It's like, 'We know you scored more but you didn’t say it in time.'"
Green River administration denied comment to the Star-Tribune about its appeal process outside of a statement activities director Tony Beardsley shared.
"It is extremely important that as we go through this process, information is kept confidential so that the appeals process with the WHSAA Executive Board can be conducted in the proper manner," the statement read.
The rest of the appeal process is scheduled to happen behind closed doors. The appeal meeting will happen under executive session and be closed to the media and public. WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird said that he couldn't comment on when officials learned of the scoring error or who made it known.
"It’ll be an executive session and we’ll go through the hearing process and present facts from both sides with lots of discussion and the board will be the final ruling party," Laird said.
While the outcome brought relief and closure to Kelly Walsh wrestlers like Gavin Mancini, Noah Hone, Sam Henderson and Phoenix Buske, who felt they underwhelmed with their results, the situation has already done irreparable damage to those involved. Peak and Green River head coach Josh Wisniewski were roommates and wrestling teammates in college. This rift has driven a wedge of awkwardness between them.
"We were as close as could be," Peak said. "For this to happen between the two of us is tough. I feel really bad for him."
It's also brought negative attention and even personal attacks on Kelly Walsh senior Luke Nathan, the wrestler who was disqualified and had points deducted -- the nucleus of the confusion. Instead of manually deducting points, WHSAA officials needed to only mark Nathan as the non-scoring participant and then junior Aragon Garro would have became the scoring wrestler automatically and the situation would have been avoided. Angry fans -- students and grown-adults alike -- have taken their frustrations out on the teenager on social media.
"It’s brought out the worst in people," Peak said. "People just get mean. They say terrible things about kids, coaches, administrators. They say terrible, awful things."
Peak said he immediately went to the scorer's table after noticing the error following Nathan's disqualification. He was shown the scoring procedure but because of the thousands of electronic devices in the Casper Events Center during the state wrestling tournament he couldn't access TrackWrestling's live team scoring on his phone. He was at the mercy of the meet official's word.
"I let Ron Laird know about that and from that point on it’s been the WHSAA’s work to do," AJ Nathan said.
Laird said that he's never seen an official appeal in his 16 years as commissioner. Just before he started in Spring 2004 the Natrona County and Gillette boys track teams tied for the Class 4A championship upon review. No appeal was made regarding that decision.
Kelly Walsh has no involvement in the upcoming appeal but would be prepared to be present if invited. Green River administration, including Beardsley and Wisniewski, bare the responsibility of appealing. Upon the conclusion of the closed-door appeal comes the opportunity for closure.
"My goal is that with any part I play in this going forward is just trying to honor what the kids have done to the best of my ability," Nathan said.
Added Peak: "No one made it happen on purpose, no one was paid off. It was just an accident."
