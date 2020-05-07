Green River withdraws wrestling appeal; Kelly Walsh still state champions

"(We) want to make it clear that although our research indicated that the final team scoring is accurate, we have an expectation that the WHSAA Executive Board will address the issue and how it was handled in a serious matter," from the release.

The crux of the controversy came when officials deducted personal and team points from Kelly Walsh senior Luke Nathan when he was ruled disqualified in his quarterfinal match. Junior Aragon Garro, who eventually finished sixth at 170 pounds, became the Trojans' primary scorer due to his performance instead of Nathan. Scoring officials didn't account for that when manually deducting team points from Kelly Walsh that shouldn't have applied as Garro became the program's primary scorer, creating the discrepancy.