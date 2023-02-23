Road closures, bitter cold temperatures and drifting snow around Casper took a backseat Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center. With teams arriving earlier in the week to beat the incoming blizzard, the inaugural Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Championships had an impressive start.

More than 200 girls competed in 14 brackets, with 28 wrestlers advancing to the semifinals Thursday night. The championship matches are scheduled for Friday evening, when they’ll run concurrently with the boys’ semifinals.

“Obviously, the week has been long for everybody,” Wyoming High School Activities Association associate commissioner Trevor Wilson said. “It’s been especially long for the schools that have been here since Monday or Tuesday with kids. But right now, this is why we are doing what we do.”

The state tournament has seen a steady growth of qualifiers since Kelly Walsh junior Sarah Tolin broke the gender barrier in 1998, but Thursday was on another level.

“I woke up this morning with a smile on my face,” said Natrona County girls’ head wrestling coach Jessica Brenton, who qualified for the 2008 state tournament. “This is just another chance for these girls to showcase their talents.”

There was plenty of talent on display throughout the day.

Seventeen first-round and quarterfinal matches ended via pinfall in less than one minute. Glenrock freshman Danika Harris was the quickest, with an 18-second pin to reach the semifinals at 190 pounds.

Wheatland freshman Ariel Kumelos had a late lead slip away when Kemmerer’s Laynee Walker scored three points for a near-fall only to get a reversal in the final seconds for the 12-11 victory.

“I’ve been doing chin-ups and stuff since I was 7 years old,” Kumelos said after the match. “It definitely helps a lot that I’ve been working out since I was 7 because I’m a lot stronger than most of the competitors.”

Kumelos credits her grandfather, James Kumelos, who wrestled for Laramie High in the 1960s, for getting her interested in the sport. And she has been impressed with the sport’s growth the past few years.

“There are so many girls wrestling just compared to what there was last year,” she said. “When I started wrestling in sixth grade it wasn’t even a thing.

“But the first time I was ever in an all-girls tournament was when I went to Iowa Nationals with the Wyoming team last year,” Kumelos added. “It was the craziest thing I’d ever seen. There were so many girls there it was awesome.”

Wyoming isn’t there yet, but it’s trending in the right direction. The girls, school administrators and especially coaches all believe the best is yet to come.

“This has been a long time coming,” Shoshoni head wrestling coach Tony Truempler said. “I wish we could have had this sooner, but it’s here now and I can only see it getting bigger. We have 227 girls competing here today and next year I think it will be over 400.

“It’s been good for the boys and it’s been good for us as coaches,” he added. “Working with girls is definitely different every day. They’re kind of like sponges right now because we can teach them so much and they pick it up. And boys are sometimes a little more hard-headed as in it’s their way or no way.”

In general, maybe because this is a first-time experience for a number of this year’s state qualifiers, the girls seem to be more appreciative of the sport and the opportunities it offers them.

“I honestly didn’t see myself wrestling for a while,” said Pinedale junior Katyana Dexter, who had never wrestled before this year, “but this is a whole different lifestyle. It’s awesome. I joined the team and it’s been pretty successful so far.”

It’s hard to argue with the results. Competing at 235 pounds, Dexter improved to 25-2 on the season with a first-period of Star Valley’s Nellie Mayes in the quarterfinals.

Another first-year competitor, Shoshoni junior Abrianna Kiser, won her first match before losing by pinfall to Star Valley’s Cara Andrews. Kiser credits Truempler with pushing her and her sister Lacoda to come out for the team.

“I grew up with brothers who wrestled so I’m used to it,” Abrianna Kiser said, “but I really didn’t know a lot about wrestling to begin with. But I am really happy that I came out. Wrestling has helped me be more outgoing, more confident in myself and not as shy.”

***

Star Valley took the early lead in the team standings with 96 points as the Braves advanced eight wrestlers into the semifinals. Pinedale was second with 69 points and four semifinalists, followed by Kelly Walsh with 54 points, Thunder Basin with 51 and Sheridan with 47.