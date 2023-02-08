Kelly Walsh might not have the firepower or the experience to topple two-time defending state champion Natrona County when the teams face off in Thursday's annual Miller Cup Memorial dual. But the Trojans do come in with momentum.

Kelly Walsh closed its home season Tuesday night with a dominating 51-30 victory over Laramie in which the Trojans won nine of 14 matches, including six bonus-point victories.

It was another step in the right direction for a team that often has eight freshmen or sophomores in the starting lineup.

"It was good to get a nice win on Senior Night in our last home dual," KW head coach Travis Peak said. "Our kids are so young, but we’ve been improving all year long. I feel like every week there is at least one or two of them that makes a really big stride."

The Trojans also have six seniors wrestling varsity, but only three of them -- Treyson Davila at 138 pounds, Jack Wilson at 145 and Andrew Bessey at 182 -- have more than two years of varsity competition.

"We’ve got three seniors in the lineup who are only in their second year of wrestling," Peak said. "So they might look like seniors but they’re not really seniors."

The experienced seniors helped lift the Trojans after Laramie took an early 18-11 lead. Davila got things started with a 17-2 technical fall over Jim Coxbill and Wilson followed with a 14-2 major decision against Dakota Ledford, last year's state runner-up at 132. Bessey earned a forfeit victory.

Wilson came into his match ranked No. 5 in Class 4A at 145, but he was in control the entire match.

"Jack owned that match," Peak said. "He got the first takedown and just rolled. And he will do that sometimes. He’s the hardest kid to coach on this team because he can be amazing and then sometimes he’ll look like an average kid."

Kelly Walsh also got victories from freshmen William Alt (152) and Kyan Sims (170) and sophomores Dylan Sorenson (106) and Mekhi Bovee (195). All four won their matches by pinfall. Sophomore Jerred Smith, who placed second at state last year at 126, has been sidelined by an injury but should be ready to go by next weekend's Class 4A West Regional.

"It’s been a rough year as far as wins and losses go," Peak admitted, "but to watch these guys at practice every day … they’re fun and they’re united as a team."

Peak has been through this type of rebuild before. In 2016 Kelly Walsh finished last at state in the team standings, but jumped to sixth the following year with freshman Jace Palmer winning gold and classmate Josh Kraus placing fifth. They helped form the core of the Trojans' back-to-back state championship teams (2019-20).

It's too early to tell if this group of Trojans can reach those heights, but Peak believes they are headed in the right direction.

"I’ve never had a team like this as far as camaraderie," he said. "They’re all good friends. They all work hard. They’re all good kids who get pretty good grades."

Unlike the Trojans, Natrona County is expected to have a battle-tested group looking to extend the Mustangs' Miller Cup streak.

In addition to junior Noah Sides, last year's state champ at 182, NC returns six other wrestlers who finished on the podium last year. Sides, at 195, and junior Tristen Tromble at 106 enter Thursday's dual ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes by wyowrestling.com. Juniors Kaden Orr (113) and Beau Russell (152) are ranked No. 2.

The Mustangs defeated Kelly Walsh 59-9 last month at the Trojan Border War Duals and have won the past two Miller Cups. Natrona County leads the all-time series 22-5.