It's Payton Tucker's goal to win a third state title. Few stand in his way

The whistle blows. Technique-perfected strength allows Tucker to shoot on his opponent and his legs guide his body into position. He's scores the takedown and goes for the pin. Within seconds Tucker's on top with his opponent staring at the lights. Tucker's eyes dart up to the referee. Call it. He's pinned, come on and call it. The senior remains in firm control, waiting for the referee. His eyes look up more incredulously each second the match continues. Mercifully, the whistle leads to a slap to the mat. It's over 67 seconds after it began.

Tucker gets up, takes the hand raise, congratulates the opposing coaches and walks into pats on the shoulder from his Green River supporters. He's already done for the night.

It's the first of three matches -- and three pinfall victories -- for him at regionals. Each challenger lasts no more than 67 seconds.

"I'm hoping to get a regional title and a state title," he says afterwards. "That's all I've been focusing on the last few weeks: just being ready and prepared because it's up to me if I go get that podium."

That's his match. He approaches every bout like he owns the outcome. For the most part, he does. An unstoppable force yet to meet its immovable object.

***