Jace Palmer leaves permanent mark on Kelly Walsh, Casper wrestling with 4th title

Last week may have been the most stressful of Jace Palmer's life. He cried panicked tears on Tuesday, worrying about how the rest of the weekend would go. On Friday he returned to the Casper Events Center, where he'd already won three state championships. The day finished with a sudden-victory semifinal win over Natrona County rival Kyler Henderson. And Saturday wasn't any easier.
An inspirational breakfast cleared Palmer's head, then he waited hours before surviving a 6-minute battle to earn a fourth state championship. By doing so he became the first Casper high school wrestler -- and 21st overall -- to accomplish the feat. All that followed was simply the icing on his stress cake that ultimately worked out in the Trojans' favor.
Palmer went back-and-forth with Sheridan defending state champion Reese Osborne for the 132-pound crown. Both wrestlers held a lead at some point. Then Palmer scored a takedown in the final moments to regain the lead.
"When Jace got that last takedown I knew he sealed it," Kelly Walsh junior teammate Analu Benabise said. "I knew Jace had it then."
Palmer's takedown with 9 seconds remaining gave him a 9-7 lead. Osborne escaped with 2 seconds remaining and pursued Palmer, who unashamedly avoided Osborne for the final moments. Sheridan supporters stood and shouted.
"I knew he needed to get a takedown so I was legitimately running, I didn't care," Palmer explained. "He snagged at my ankle but there was no score so I was just trying to get that win."
The Kelly Walsh senior basked in cheers and applause from across the Events Center, except for a small portion clad in blue and yellow that audibly booed the result.
Palmer had many tough matches in his pursuit for four championships. Not only for the title itself or the semifinal match he needed to win in order to get there, but also at the 4A West Regional where he needed overtime to beat Natrona County's Billy Brenton. For every one of those times, Palmer reminded himself what he was at his core.
"You've just got to be a killer when it comes down to it," he said after winning the state championship. "People asked me how I've been all day and I said, 'I feel tough.' That's how I felt. When it comes down to it you've got to be a killer, you've got to want it more."
Joining that mantra was the words that former Kelly Walsh principal Brad Diller told the Trojans during breakfast on championship Saturday morning. Palmer remembered Diller saying, "Don't be afraid to be great." So, wrestling in front of his hometown for a piece of hometown history, he went for it and finished among the history books.
Of course, Palmer and his Trojan teammates were forced to wait nearly 6 hours after Palmer's match to learn the team's fate. Initially, with 220-pound Phoenix Buske finishing second, it appeared the Trojans had fallen short of overtaking Green River by 1.5 points. That's how the team standings stood until a clerical error was discovered in tabulating team points. At 11:28 p.m., the Wyoming High School Activities Association acknowledged the error and clarified that Kelly Walsh was, in fact, team champion.
The team title's saga has continued to unfold over the weekend as some still dispute the outcome. Palmer's championship, however, remains undeniable and cemented into Casper's history. He helped transform the Trojans' wrestling program into a repeat state champion after never winning one before. And now, he waves goodbye to the program with them both on top.
