Jace Palmer leaves permanent mark on Kelly Walsh, Casper wrestling with 4th title

The Kelly Walsh senior basked in cheers and applause from across the Events Center, except for a small portion clad in blue and yellow that audibly booed the result.

Palmer had many tough matches in his pursuit for four championships. Not only for the title itself or the semifinal match he needed to win in order to get there, but also at the 4A West Regional where he needed overtime to beat Natrona County's Billy Brenton. For every one of those times, Palmer reminded himself what he was at his core.

"You've just got to be a killer when it comes down to it," he said after winning the state championship. "People asked me how I've been all day and I said, 'I feel tough.' That's how I felt. When it comes down to it you've got to be a killer, you've got to want it more."

Joining that mantra was the words that former Kelly Walsh principal Brad Diller told the Trojans during breakfast on championship Saturday morning. Palmer remembered Diller saying, "Don't be afraid to be great." So, wrestling in front of his hometown for a piece of hometown history, he went for it and finished among the history books.