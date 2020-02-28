Jackson's Colter Dawson continues the family wrestling tradition

Watch Colter Dawson wrestle at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships and you can hear the disembodied voice of an older brother shouting, “Breathe! Breathe!” Proud sibling Josh Dawson has needed to shout that since his intense little brother needs the reminder.
This is Colter’s first wrestling season. Hungry to prove himself, he went full-bore on his initial opponents. One time he was so caught in the moment that he slowly passed out. He forgot to breathe. Hence the watchful older brother in his corner now.
Colter’s the younger brother of Theo and Josh Dawson. Josh was an undefeated state champion for Star Valley and Theo was a three-time state placer for Jackson before going on their LDS Missions with the promising of joining the University of Wyoming football team afterwards. Colter decided to leave basketball to make his own mark on the mat. With 12 matches under his belt he made this year’s state tournament. And in his first experience, he already advanced to the semifinals. Must be a family thing.
The youngest brother played basketball last season. He also started this year on the hardwood, playing 13 games for Jackson before stepping directly into the family legacy.
“I felt like I could have been doing more with my high school career at wrestling and I thought I’d have a better chance at succeeding,” Colter said. “So I was thinking about my future here. So I thought I’d come on over to wrestling. It’s high school, you know. I’ve got to try everything out. So I’m giving it a try here.”
He thought he’d be one of the best-conditioned wrestlers on the team immediately. He was wrong. Those intense practices and demanding matches tested the sophomore who never met a challenge he wasn’t tempted by. Sometimes he came away from those challenges humbled, like in the regional semifinal when he lost by first-period pinfall. Other times, like the first two matches of the state tournament, he shot out with his aggressive nature and used his sheer natural athleticism and power to overwhelm his opponents. He advanced into the state semifinals on the strength of two pins.
Just because wrestling success runs through the family tree like sap doesn’t mean it’s come easy for him, though. Colter arrived at the Casper Events Center and described the feeling of “stupid amounts” of nerves while walking the venue’s echoing bowels. When he could finally warm up it took all he had to contain his high-functioning anxiety.
“Every match I’m down here shaking before,” he admitted, “but you can’t let that control you in any sport, you’ve got to get through it.”
So he’s conditioned himself to jump in. Then, when his name gets called to the mat, he’s found his zen. All else has fallen away when he straps the band around his ankle and stares his opponent down.
“Right when I shake that kid’s hand, all business,” Colter said. “Just shut out emotion and we’re going at it.”
Admittedly, he’s not completely above board this weekend. He’d been under the weather all week and felt some residual illness on Friday. That’s why he wanted to make quick work of his opponents — he won his first match in 27 seconds and the second in 2:17. His semifinal foe, Star Valley’s returning champion Trent Clark, didn’t provide him that same luxury.
Regardless of results the rest of the weekend, the younger brother’s come into his own on the mat in only a matter of weeks. He said that he enjoys it enough that he’ll probably stick with wrestling.
After his quarterfinal match he sat in the hallways and watched his last match on a tablet. He pointed out his mistakes to his father, Ted, with a frantic verbal pace that could only match the energy remaining in his tank. That wasn’t nervousness anymore. That was just who he’s become on the mat: comfortable and pushing forward.
“First-match jitters or first-game jitters,” Colter said. “Pushed those out of the way and I’m onto the next.”
