Jackson's Colter Dawson continues the family wrestling tradition

He thought he’d be one of the best-conditioned wrestlers on the team immediately. He was wrong. Those intense practices and demanding matches tested the sophomore who never met a challenge he wasn’t tempted by. Sometimes he came away from those challenges humbled, like in the regional semifinal when he lost by first-period pinfall. Other times, like the first two matches of the state tournament, he shot out with his aggressive nature and used his sheer natural athleticism and power to overwhelm his opponents. He advanced into the state semifinals on the strength of two pins.

Just because wrestling success runs through the family tree like sap doesn’t mean it’s come easy for him, though. Colter arrived at the Casper Events Center and described the feeling of “stupid amounts” of nerves while walking the venue’s echoing bowels. When he could finally warm up it took all he had to contain his high-functioning anxiety.

“Every match I’m down here shaking before,” he admitted, “but you can’t let that control you in any sport, you’ve got to get through it.”

So he’s conditioned himself to jump in. Then, when his name gets called to the mat, he’s found his zen. All else has fallen away when he straps the band around his ankle and stares his opponent down.