Kelly Walsh hopes grueling schedule sharpens Trojans by tourney time

Still firmly stationed in the spotlight, Kelly Walsh's wrestling team isn't going away. Ten months after winning the program's first state championship the Trojans are once again locked into the No. 1 spot in Class 4A having just won the 2020 Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational over the weekend. It's all according to plan.

Travis Peak was hired as Kelly Walsh wrestling coach to change the culture. Now in his sixth season at the helm, he's constantly found challenges for his Trojans by tweaking the schedule. That's involved tournaments in Rapid City, South Dakota; Greeley, Colorado; and even as far as away as California. The Trojans also have competed at grueling meets closer to home, like at the Cowboy Open when KW junior Analu Benabise beat collegiate opponents and finished third. Three-time defending state champion Jace Palmer has found similar success, placing eighth in the winter break California tournament that involved some of the country's finest.

"When we went out to California and got into one of the toughest tournaments our country has to offer, (Analu) didn't place but he looked good," Peak explained last week. "He wrestled with the country's best boys and hung with them. Jace went out and placed, too."