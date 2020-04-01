Kelly Walsh junior Analu Benabise commits to Wyoming wrestling

Born an exceptional athlete with a body built for wrestling, Analu Benabise still wasn't prepared for his first day inside the Kelly Walsh wrestling room. He was a middle school student who ran the gauntlet of facing Jace Palmer, Kevin Anderson and the Kraus brothers -- all of them at least one-time state champions.
It was baptism by fire.
"I got whooped up on," Benabise remembered. "I thought it was a great opportunity to learn. I wanted to beat those guys because they beat me."
Five years later and facing an odd final semester of his junior year, he's a three-time state champion who's already decided where he's going after his eventual graduation. Late last week he committed to continue his wrestling career at the University of Wyoming.
"I felt comfortable there and they welcomed me so it was kind of a mutual thing," he said. "Feels pretty good."
Benabise has made himself comfortable in Laramie. He's already taken a recruiting trip to watch a dual at the UniWyo Sports Complex in addition to the summer trips he and teammates Palmer and Noah Hone took to the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center. On those trips they'd train with and against collegiate wrestlers. Those summer trips molded his abilities to make the impact he had at this year's Cowboy Open.
Typically a 145-pounder in high school, Benabise entered the 2019 Cowboy Open at 149 pounds in the amateur division -- predominantly consisting of first-year college wrestlers. He won his first three matches before falling in the semifinals. He scored two straight consolation wins, including a 6-1 win in the third-place match to earn bronze in a loaded tournament against older wrestlers with more experience. Even he admitted that was his breakthrough last season.
"To go out and get third place against kids that are all college-quality kids," Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak said, "any college when they look at that will say look how many college guys didn't place and this high school kid got third. I think that turned some heads."
Benabise finished 47-4 last season. Overall, he's 136-12 during WHSAA-sanctioned competition in his three seasons.
Benabise's maturation from first practice to this point has come through invested time and determination. He credited his father, Kelly Walsh assistant coach Paul Benabise, with helping film his important matches. Analu's dissected those tapes to aid his technical development and help identify any weaknesses. As long as he's got the tape, Analu said, he's always aware of what his next step is in his progression.
"He's a student of the sport," Peak said. "The dude is always trying to evolve and learn. When he's not actually wrestling he's watching wrestling or reading about wrestling or planning about the summer and how he'll go to camp and how he's going to make money to go on those trips.
"His life really revolves around wrestling."
Benabise has worked throughout the extended spring break, gaining money for his wrestling fund. The upcoming shift to online courses amid the coronavirus could alter his work schedule although he's hopeful to save money for camps and possibly Virginia Beach Nationals, provided they also aren't canceled during the pandemic.
He's been a self-starter, his internal engine motivated by any shortfall he's experienced -- whether it be that first wrestling practice or a semifinal at the Cowboy Open.
"That was a great motivator for me," Benabise said. "Having that as a drive takes you to great places."
His next great place is just a few hours down the road at the University of Wyoming.
