Kelly Walsh junior Analu Benabise commits to Wyoming wrestling

Born an exceptional athlete with a body built for wrestling, Analu Benabise still wasn't prepared for his first day inside the Kelly Walsh wrestling room. He was a middle school student who ran the gauntlet of facing Jace Palmer, Kevin Anderson and the Kraus brothers -- all of them at least one-time state champions.

It was baptism by fire.

"I got whooped up on," Benabise remembered. "I thought it was a great opportunity to learn. I wanted to beat those guys because they beat me."

Five years later and facing an odd final semester of his junior year, he's a three-time state champion who's already decided where he's going after his eventual graduation. Late last week he committed to continue his wrestling career at the University of Wyoming.

"I felt comfortable there and they welcomed me so it was kind of a mutual thing," he said. "Feels pretty good."

Benabise has made himself comfortable in Laramie. He's already taken a recruiting trip to watch a dual at the UniWyo Sports Complex in addition to the summer trips he and teammates Palmer and Noah Hone took to the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center. On those trips they'd train with and against collegiate wrestlers. Those summer trips molded his abilities to make the impact he had at this year's Cowboy Open.