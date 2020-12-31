Kelly Walsh, Natrona County wrestling expect to contend for state title

Kelly Walsh wrestling has been the gold standard in Class 4A in recent years. The Trojans are the two-time defending state champions and were runners-up in 2018.
Crosstown rival Natrona County, on the other hand, has just one top-two finish in the past five years.
But with the Trojans having lost three state champions and two other state placers to graduation, and the Mustangs returning 12 wrestlers who placed at state last year, both teams are on the short list of state championship contenders.
Sheridan, Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin also expect to be in the mix in a season that will be unlike any other. Because of coronavirus concerns, multi-team, all-class tournaments like the Ron Thon Memorial are off the schedule this season. And traveling to out-of-state tournaments is also off the docket. However, given the fact that the season was in doubt until the Wyoming High School Activities Association gave the go-ahead in mid-September, everyone associated with high school wrestling in the state is glad to just focus on action on the mat.
“We’ve just been trying to instill the fact that we have the opportunity to do what we love,” Kelly Walsh coach Travis Peak said. “We don’t want to lose sight of that mindset. We have to be careful out there because we know we only have one chance.”
Added Natrona County coach Scott Russell: “All we can do is control what we can control. We know this is the way it’s going to be, so it might come down to what team can stay the healthiest.”
If that team is the Mustangs, Russell likes his team’s chances.
Natrona County returns senior Cyruss Meeks, who won the state title at 138 pounds last year, junior runner-up Kaeden Wilcox at 152, and two third-place finishers in junior Tate Tromble at 113 and senior Nathaniel Sausedo at 125.
The Mustangs are solid in the lower- and upper-weights, but will likely need to fill holes in the 160- and 170-pound weight classes. Still, they showed they have the depth and experience to contend by going 5-1 at the Pat Weede Memorial just before the Christmas break. Their only loss in the dual tournament was a 36-33 setback to Thunder Basin.
“I like what we have in the room,” Russell said. “We have some individuals who can make a mark. If we put forth our best team I think we’ll be in the mix.”
Kelly Walsh, which has to replace its first four-time state champ in Jace Palmer (North Carolina) as well as two-time winner Kole Kraus (Northwest College) and 2020 titlist Kevin Anderson (Wyoming), might not have the depth the Mustangs do, but the Trojans fully expect to be in contention.
“We lost some amazing wrestlers,” Peak admitted, “so everybody is counting us out. But I believe we’re going to be tough again.”
The Kelly Walsh cupboard is far from bare. The Trojans return three-time state champion Analu Benabise, who recently committed to Wyoming; as well as juniors Sam Henderson and Noah Hone, both of whom placed second at state last year.
“We’ve got some great kids,” Peak said. “And we’ve got some young guys that haven’t had their chances yet. It’s just going to take some time to figure out the best weight classes for these guys.”
Kelly Walsh had a limited schedule before the break, but is expected to jump into the new year with a quadrangular meet in Douglas and its own Trojan Border Wars in mid-January.
Both the Trojans and Mustangs have a number of dual meets scheduled, including the John Miller Memorial Dual against each other on Feb. 11 before the regional meets on Feb. 19-20 followed by the Class 4A state championship on Feb. 27 at the Casper Events Center.
“Right now there’s no clear favorite,” Peak said. “Whoever can adjust their team the best will have an advantage, but It’s going to take some time to sort it out.”
