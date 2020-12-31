Kelly Walsh, Natrona County wrestling expect to contend for state title

Kelly Walsh wrestling has been the gold standard in Class 4A in recent years. The Trojans are the two-time defending state champions and were runners-up in 2018.

Crosstown rival Natrona County, on the other hand, has just one top-two finish in the past five years.

But with the Trojans having lost three state champions and two other state placers to graduation, and the Mustangs returning 12 wrestlers who placed at state last year, both teams are on the short list of state championship contenders.

Sheridan, Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin also expect to be in the mix in a season that will be unlike any other. Because of coronavirus concerns, multi-team, all-class tournaments like the Ron Thon Memorial are off the schedule this season. And traveling to out-of-state tournaments is also off the docket. However, given the fact that the season was in doubt until the Wyoming High School Activities Association gave the go-ahead in mid-September, everyone associated with high school wrestling in the state is glad to just focus on action on the mat.

“We’ve just been trying to instill the fact that we have the opportunity to do what we love,” Kelly Walsh coach Travis Peak said. “We don’t want to lose sight of that mindset. We have to be careful out there because we know we only have one chance.”