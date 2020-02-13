Kelly Walsh pulls away for momentous third straight Miller Cup win

Buske started the back-and-forth action with a second-period pinfall. He nearly rolled-up Blake Birkle in the first only for the horn to save the Mustang. Buske ultimately scored the pin 47 seconds later. Natrona County’s D’Anthony Smith — the No. 4 wrestler at 220 pounds — evened the match by scoring a pin over Trojans’ heavyweight Connor McBroom. And if the night wasn’t contentious enough, the 106-pound bout got there.

Mancini and Natrona County’s Tate Tromble battled for all 6 minutes of their match, coming down to a decision made after the whistle. Tromble led on points before Mancini reversed in the final minute. In the closing moments Tromble rocked back onto his shoulders and reversed, aiming for a pin just before the horn. He was in control when the match ended. The Mustangs thought he won but Mancini was awarded a two-point nearfall before the reversal, giving him the 9-8 decision.

The Natrona County faithful found solace in a first-period pin by 113-pounder Kael Johnson. Lane Jackson, No. 3 at 120 pounds, immediately answered with a second-period pinfall while leading 14-0 on points to regain a Trojan lead. Mustangs starter Nathaniel Sausedo, the only returning wrestler from last year’s Miller Cup to record an NC win, thoroughly controlled his match before scoring a technical fall win (18-1) in the third period going into the halftime break.