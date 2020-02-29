Kelly Walsh repeats as 4A state wrestling champion after clerical error

Following what the Wyoming High School Activities Association called a "clerical error," the Kelly Walsh Trojans successfully repeated as Class 4A team champions at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships at the Casper Events Center on Saturday.

Originally, Green River was declared the winner by 1.5 points. Upon review, Kelly Walsh was declared the team champion.

The error came because a Kelly Walsh wrestler was disqualified for flagrant misconduct during competition on Friday. Kelly Walsh was deducted 3 points for misconduct and an additional 4 points as the scoring wrestler. However, because the WHSAA allows two wrestlers in a weight class, that disqualified wrestler became Kelly Walsh's secondary wrestler and the Trojans' other participant in that weight class earned 11 points, the additional 4-point deduction was erased. That put Kelly Walsh on top in the team race with an adjusted team total of 211 points. Green River, originally ordained champion, finished with 208.5 points.

"It should have only been minus-3 because the second wrestler in that weight class was the scoring wrestler in that weight class," WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird told the Star-Tribune late Saturday night. "What we’re doing now is adding the 4 points and that will correct that to 211."

