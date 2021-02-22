Kelly Walsh senior Dom Gray continues to impress in just second year of wrestling

For someone who had never wrestled competitively until last year, Dom Gray has proven to be a quick learner. The Kelly Walsh senior, whose previous experience in the sport consisted of “wrestling around with my brother in the backyard,” is on the short list of title contenders at 220 pounds heading into Saturday’s Class 4A state championship.

Gray enters the state meet with a 23-9 record after losing by pinfall to Natrona County’s Colter Helm in the championship match of the Northwest Quadrant qualifier this past Friday. Eight days earlier, at the Miller Cup, Gray got a takedown in overtime to earn an 8-6 decision over Helm.

“I wasn’t focused,” Gray said after Friday’s loss. “I’ve just got to study my film and see what I did wrong and see what I can improve on.”

Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak has no doubt Gray will be focused and ready Saturday, when he takes on Cheyenne Central freshman Cameron Cox in the first round. Win that match and Gray will face Cheyenne East senior Trey Bower, who defeated Gray 7-5 last month.

“Dom is one of those special dudes,” Peak said. “He’s like a sponge, he just soaks up everything you show him. And he has the athletic ability and the strength to pull things off that a lot of kids can’t.”