Kelly Walsh senior Kevin Anderson commits to Wyoming wrestling

“That night we were at dinner and I got a call from Coach Peak and (Kelly Walsh activities director) Mr. Nathan and they told me, ‘Hey, they messed up the scoring and we won,’” Anderson recalled. “I told everyone and we just flipped out. There were 30 voices in this restaurant screaming.”

Things have been a little quieter for Anderson and the rest of the students around the state recently. Less than two weeks after the state wrestling championships the Class 3A/4A basketball championships were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors canceled the spring sports season and all schools were closed, forcing students to learn virtually from home.

“I’ve been able to sit back and take advantage of this time,” Anderson said. “It’s helped me realize that there’s more to life.

“Thankfully, we got to finish our season. Right now I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m ready to go when I get to UW.”

Peak, who has seen Anderson make the transformation from a non-state qualifier to a Division I signee in just four years, has no doubt Anderson will be ready for this next step.

“The thing that makes me optimistic about Kevin wrestling at the next level is that I don’t think we’ve seen him reach his potential,” Peak said. “The mental and physical toughness it takes to go through a broken hand and come back and win a state title is not something an average athlete can do. I still don’t know what his peak is.”

