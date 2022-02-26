Kelly Walsh senior Noah Hone puts past aside; competes for state title

Kelly Walsh senior Noah Hone finished third at 126 as a freshman and second at 138 as a sophomore. He entered last year's state tournament as one of the top contenders at 170 after winning the West Regional championship.

But Hone never stepped on the mat, forfeiting both his matches.

"Some things happened," Hone said, without going into detail.

"Noah is stubborn," KW head coach Travis Peak offered. "Sometimes that helps him, but sometimes it can hurt him. I'll leave it at that."

Both Hone and Peak admit whatever happened at last year's state tournament is in the past. Hone's performance on the mat Friday demonstrated just that as he won all three of his matches by pinfall.

"I've never doubted Noah," Peak said. "He's tough and he finds a way to win. He's a wrestler."

Hone's toughness can't be questioned. He competed at the prestigious Virginia Beach Nationals last year with a torn ACL and was one match away from placing before having to withdraw because of the injury.

Earlier this month, Peak noticed that Hone was lethargic so they had him go to a doctor, who discovered that Hone was anemic. While he missed a few matches while dealing with the issue, Hone never stopped training. When he returned he made the decision to drop down from 170 to 160, with the primary focus of wrestling Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox, the defending state champ at 160.

"Everything that happened made me stronger," Hone said after his semifinal win Friday night. "I've learned from my mistakes and I'm a better wrestler now because of everything I went through."

Hone's decision to compete at 160 paid off last week when he earned a 4-2 decision over Wilcox to win the West Regional championship. The two will meet again Saturday with a state championship on the line.

"I'm ready," Hone said. "I've wanted this for as long as I can remember."

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.