Kelly Walsh wins Shane Shatto gold with three individual champions

Kelly Walsh finished with 200.5 total points. Thunder Basin finished second in the standings with 189 points. The Bolts picked up championship wins from Warren Carr (152) and Dalton McInerney (285) and second-place finishes from Seamus Casey (120) and Cael Porter (138).

Douglas and Natrona County tied for third with 178 points each. The host Bearcats led the team standings after the first day of action by putting multiple wrestlers in medal position. Senior Cody Pinkerton (220) was the only one to win gold while Kagan Lenzen (160) and Bradyn Matthews (285) both earned bronze for the hosts. Natrona County also had just one champion in sophomore Tate Tromble (106). The aforementioned Brenton finished second and Nathaniel Sausedo (126), Cyruss Meeks (138) and Kaeden Wilcox (145) finished third for the youthful Mustangs.

"We're just a great team," Tromble told the Star-Tribune after Thursday's dual win against Riverton. "We're just good, I guess. I think we can do pretty good this year."

Gering, Nebraska, rounded-out the top five after putting four wrestlers atop the podium. Wheatland senior Seth DeWitt kept the Bulldogs from making that five wrestlers by scoring a third-period pinfall win in the 160-pound championship to improve to 22-2 this season.