Kelly Walsh wrestling looks to past to help ease pain of current struggles

Three years after winning its first state championship, and two years after winning back-to-back titles, the Kelly Walsh wrestling program is struggling to find a foothold in Class 4A.

The Trojans dropped a 48-36 decision to visiting Sheridan on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Ron Thon Memorial Invitational in Riverton. Kelly Walsh got pins from Dylan Sorenson at 106 pounds, Ike Elliott at 113 and Garrett Marker at 145, with the other three victories coming via forfeit.

“I thought we came out flat tonight,” KW head coach Travis Peak said. “We have struggled all year to get on a roll.”

That’s understandable considering the lack of competition the Trojans have faced this season. The season-opening Charlie Lake Memorial in Cheyenne was canceled and a handful of wrestlers had just a few matches at a tournament in Colorado the following week. KW wrestled in the Shane Shatto Memorial in Douglas three weeks ago, but the majority of the Trojans were competing against opponents with two or three times as many matches under their belts.

Kelly Walsh finally got some matches in two weeks ago at the Trojan Border Wars, but Peak estimates 20 kids were out sick last week. Given all that, facing a Sheridan team with state championship aspirations proved to be too tough a task Thursday.

“We got everybody back,” Peak said, “but some of those dudes were rolling with maybe two practices in two weeks. They looked OK in practice, but then we just came out flat. And then we had two guys miss weight right when I thought we were coming together as a team. Right now we’re a long ways from where we need to be.”

Fortunately for Peak and the Trojans, the future looks a lot brighter.

“We have an awesome group of freshmen, with a few sophomores sprinkled in,” Peak said. “By the time they’re juniors we’re going to be back up there at the top. It’s just going to take some time.”

The Trojans’ current situation is similar to the program’s plight six years ago when KW finished last at state. The following year, a talented group of freshmen led by eventual four-time state champ Jace Palmer, Lane Jackson, Josh Kraus, Kole Kraus, Luke Nathan and Kevin Anderson helped Kelly Walsh finish sixth. All six finished in the top four as sophomores in 2018 as KW finished second at state before winning it all in 2019.

“Those guys stepped in as freshmen ready to kick butt,” Peak recalled. “There were about seven of them that were ready to step in and win state or finish in the top four. This group of freshmen is not that talented, but there are twice as many and by the time they are juniors they are going to be winning state championships. I think it’s only a matter of time.”

