Kelly Walsh wrestling puts together impressive weekend at Trojan Border Wars

Kelly Walsh isn’t ready to relinquish its state championship belt yet. The two-time Class 4A titlists might not have the experience and depth that the top contenders — Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East and Natrona County — possess, but they demonstrated this weekend they can be in the mix.
Kelly Walsh went 5-1 at its own Trojan Border Wars dual meets, tying Thunder Basin and Natrona County for the best record. It was an impressive turnaround after going 2-4 at the Shane Shatto Memorial duals last weekend in Douglas.
“It’s a complete turnaround mentally from last weekend,” KW head coach Travis Peak said. “As a coaching staff we were failing them in some areas and they were failing themselves in some areas. So we spent a lot of time talking. It was one of the easiest weeks we’ve had as far as physical stuff goes.
“We changed a lot of things with our routine in how we’re going to be operating from here on out. The boys responded. The mental adjustments have made a big change in their attitudes.”
The Trojans got things started Friday with a 47-27 win over Douglas, which had won the first two duals between the teams. That was followed by a dominating 74-6 win against Cody and a 39-37 victory against Class 3A power Star Valley.
Trailing the Braves 37-15 with just four matches remaining, the Trojans went to work. Junior Garrett Marker started the comeback with a first-period pin at 138 pounds.
“Marker came out and got a big pin and that got the team excited,” Peak recalled. “I think they saw that we were within striking distance. They were physical, mean and tough and they saw blood and they went for it. They were looking for pins and they got them. It was fun.”
The fun continued at 145 with sophomore Giovanni Lucchi, followed by pinfalls from three-time state champ Analu Benabise at 152. Junior Noah Hone finished it off with a pin late in the second period.
“Four straight pins is pretty impressive,” Peak said. “We closed the dual with Marker, Gio, Analu and Noah; you couldn’t write it down any better on paper. That was a pretty awful group for (Star Valley) to have to face.”
The Trojans started Saturday with an impressive win against North Platte, Nebraska, before a 45-30 loss to Thunder Basin. The Bolts won the first six matches before Kelly Walsh picked up a forfeit at 126. Thunder Basin then won the next three matches to seal the victory, but once again Kelly Walsh closed with a flourish.
Not surprisingly, it was Benabise who started the late-match surge with a pin. The senior was in position to get a technical fall against Cael Porter, but powered through and got the pinfall. Hone (160) and junior Sam Henderson followed with first-period pins and junior Jesse Thornton capped the late push with a second-period pin.
It was somewhat of a reversal from last week when Thunder Basin defeated Kelly Walsh 53-22. Peak said the change was noticeable.
“We had guys that had lost to them in 30 seconds the last time we wrestled and they took ‘em the whole match today,” Peak stated. “Dom Gray went the whole match and lost by points to the No. 1 kid in the state (Lane Catlin at 220). He’s only had a season and a half of wrestling and he’s already scaring guys.”
The Trojans closed the weekend with a 57-21 win over Laramie.
“We have kids that want to work and we’re focused,” said Hone, who was state runner-up at 138 last year. “The coaches really helped in getting our mindset right. Once we start going it gets the rest of the team fired up and we all start doing better.
“I think we have a really good chance to win state again this year.”
The Trojans still have a lot of work to do before then, but at least they’re moving in the right direction.
“We’ve got some things to do,” Peak admitted, “but they sure are making me happy. They’re showing a lot of promise and it’s got me excited.”
