Kelly Walsh wrestling puts together impressive weekend at Trojan Border Wars

“Marker came out and got a big pin and that got the team excited,” Peak recalled. “I think they saw that we were within striking distance. They were physical, mean and tough and they saw blood and they went for it. They were looking for pins and they got them. It was fun.”

The fun continued at 145 with sophomore Giovanni Lucchi, followed by pinfalls from three-time state champ Analu Benabise at 152. Junior Noah Hone finished it off with a pin late in the second period.

“Four straight pins is pretty impressive,” Peak said. “We closed the dual with Marker, Gio, Analu and Noah; you couldn’t write it down any better on paper. That was a pretty awful group for (Star Valley) to have to face.”

The Trojans started Saturday with an impressive win against North Platte, Nebraska, before a 45-30 loss to Thunder Basin. The Bolts won the first six matches before Kelly Walsh picked up a forfeit at 126. Thunder Basin then won the next three matches to seal the victory, but once again Kelly Walsh closed with a flourish.