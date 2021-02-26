Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise chases his fourth consecutive state wrestling title

Prior to his match against Natrona County’s Cyruss Meeks for the 145-pound championship at last week’s Class 4A Northwest Quadrant qualifier, Kelly Walsh senior Analu Benabise paced back and forth beside the mat. Always looking forward, he would walk to the end of the mat where the Kelly Walsh coaches were seated, turn and walk back toward the scorer’s table. Someone called to him from the stands at the Kelly Walsh gym, but Benabise never averted his gaze.
When the match began, Benabise continued to be a man in motion. He bounced on the balls of his feet like a boxer as Meeks circled him, looking for an opening. When Meeks misfired, Benabise shot through for a takedown and a quick 2-0 lead. He extended the margin to 5-1 in the second period with an ankle trip after tying up Meeks.
Meeks went on the attack in the third period, but Benabise maintained his advantage and got one final escape to earn a 7-5 decision that kept him undefeated on the season.
Meeks, who won a state title last year at 138, is the latest challenger to Benabise’s throne. It’s one the KW senior isn’t about to give up, though. He enters Saturday’s Class 4A state meet with a chance to be a four-time state champion. Last year, KW's Jace Palmer became the first Casper wrestler to join the Four-Timers Club. Benabise is looking to make it two in a row for the Trojans.
“Usually when you see a guy that’s got a chance to be a four-timer they come in as a little guy and they grow,” Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak said. “But Analu came in at 138 and he’s been good from the get-go.”
Even after defeating Green River senior Nathan McCann to win his first state title, Benabise has refused to relax. On or off the wrestling mat, he continues to move forward, looking for ways to improve.
“It’s really something new every match,” he admitted. “We work on something new every week that I need to correct so then I’ll go out there and work on that the next match. I’ve gotten 10 times better at every position since I was a freshman.”
As a sophomore, Benabise moved up to 145. He capped a 55-4 season with a 5-4 decision over Thunder Basin’s Warren Carr in the state championship match. Last year, again competing at 145, he went 50-4, winning his third state title and helping the Trojans win their second consecutive team title with a 9-1 major decision over Natrona County sophomore Kaeden Wilcox.
Benabise and Wilcox appeared to be on a collision course again this year until Benabise, who had wrestled all season at 152, dropped down to 145 for the Miller Cup two weeks ago so he could face Meeks.
“He was undefeated at 145 and he won a state championship last year so he is definitely the tougher kid,” Benabise said of Meeks. “Nothing against Kaeden, but Cyruss is definitely my toughest opponent this year.”
Meeks enters state with just two losses on the season, both coming to Benabise. If they meet again, it will likely be for the state championship.
No doubt Benabise will be ready, no matter who he faces Saturday.
“My dad and I will sit and break down videos all the time, finding something new that we need to patch up so that I can be ready for the next level,” Benabise said.
That would be the Division I level. Benabise signed with the University of Wyoming this past November. Knowing that he’s going to be a Cowboy, Benabise has refined another element of his wrestling regimen this season.
“He’s really worked on getting better on top because he’s going to college and in college you get rewarded for riding time,” Peak said. “But he’s also really good on bottom because I don’t think I can remember a guy ever holding him down. And when he’s on his feet, he’s slick and he’s fast and he knows a hundred different shots and a hundred different finishes.
“He is just a wrestling dork. He is addicted on all levels and has the work ethic to go with it. Everything he’s accomplished has been earned. He’s talented, but he’s also worked his butt off.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity