Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise chases his fourth consecutive state wrestling title

Prior to his match against Natrona County’s Cyruss Meeks for the 145-pound championship at last week’s Class 4A Northwest Quadrant qualifier, Kelly Walsh senior Analu Benabise paced back and forth beside the mat. Always looking forward, he would walk to the end of the mat where the Kelly Walsh coaches were seated, turn and walk back toward the scorer’s table. Someone called to him from the stands at the Kelly Walsh gym, but Benabise never averted his gaze.

When the match began, Benabise continued to be a man in motion. He bounced on the balls of his feet like a boxer as Meeks circled him, looking for an opening. When Meeks misfired, Benabise shot through for a takedown and a quick 2-0 lead. He extended the margin to 5-1 in the second period with an ankle trip after tying up Meeks.

Meeks went on the attack in the third period, but Benabise maintained his advantage and got one final escape to earn a 7-5 decision that kept him undefeated on the season.

Meeks, who won a state title last year at 138, is the latest challenger to Benabise’s throne. It’s one the KW senior isn’t about to give up, though. He enters Saturday’s Class 4A state meet with a chance to be a four-time state champion. Last year, KW's Jace Palmer became the first Casper wrestler to join the Four-Timers Club. Benabise is looking to make it two in a row for the Trojans.