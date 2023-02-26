It took 33 years, but the Sheridan wrestling team finally found its way back to the top of the podium.

The Broncs got individual titles from junior Dane Steel at 152 pounds, sophomore Kelten Crow at 160 and senior Colson Coon at 180 and finished with 260 points Saturday to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Thunder Basin was second with 247.5 points, followed by Star Valley with 235 and two-time defending state champ Natrona County with 193.5.

Sheridan put nine wrestlers through to the finals to enter the championship round with an insurmountable lead.

“It was nice to be able to sit back and watch some good wrestling and come into the finals and be excited for our guys,” Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said. “I got to sit there and watch nine guys wrestle for their goals. It’s not easy to win out there, and they wrestled their butts off and I couldn’t be more proud of them. For two days it’s been a grind.”

After the Broncs finished second in 2021 and third last year, the grind paid off this weekend. They went 14-9 in the opening round to take an early lead in the team standings, 11-3 in the quarterfinals to build on the advantage and 9-2 in the semis to basically secure the title.

But winning the program’s first title since 1990 didn’t start Friday. It began early in the season when the Broncs finished second at the Pat Weede Memorial.

“We called it the ‘What If’ trophy,” Crow said. “What if we had done this to win the tournament? That really brought us together and after that we just kept winning tournament after tournament.”

Sheridan won the prestigious Ron Thon Memorial earlier this month with Steel, Coon, senior Keltan Powers and junior Terran Grooms winning individual titles and held off Thunder Basin to win the East Regional last week.

Shatto believes the way the Broncs emphasized the team concept of the sport led to the state championship.

“I think that’s all the difference in the world,” he said. “You put too much emphasis on the individual and that’s all you get. I think these guys fight for each other and they know that in the (wrestling) room they’re not just helping themselves they’re helping the guy next to them.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see. These guys are brothers and they want to see each other be successful.”

Steel won his second title while Crow and Coon both won their first. Coon’s victory over Cheyenne East’s Colby Olson on Saturday ended two years of frustration in the championship match.

“After the last two years it feels good to finally get one,” Coon admitted. “And the team definitely worked hard all year and we got the job done this weekend.”

Class 3A

Thomas Dalton has experienced a range of emotions during his four years at Green River. On Saturday, the senior won his third individual gold with an 8-3 decision over Worland’s Ross Goncalves at 145 pounds and the Wolves won their first team title since winning back-to-back 4A championships in 2016-17.

Along with the good times also came some difficult ones, though. Green River was originally recognized as the 2020 team winner only to find out on the bus ride home that Kelly Walsh had been declared the winner. The following year Dalton lost in the 3A quarterfinals and ended up finishing third at 120.

“Freshman year when we thought we had the team title was the best feeling in the world,” he said. “And when it got taken away it was the worst feeling in the world.

“And when I lost my sophomore year that was a horrible feeling, but my coaches and teammates brought me back up and helped make me two to three times better than I was. They allowed me to enjoy the sport for what it is; it’s more than just winning.”

Given the alternative, though, Dalton prefers winning.

“This is the best feeling I’ve ever had in sports,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

Green River won the team title with 223.5 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Cody (167), Evanston (164) and Pinedale (152).

In addition to Dalton, senior Kale Knezovich won his third individual gold and sophomore Lucas Todd his first.

Todd got the Wolves’ championship night off to a good start with a 6-0 decision over Newcastle/Upton’s Haven Vrana at 106. Asked what it took to finish on top, Todd admitted it wasn’t easy.

“It took a lot of weight lifting because last year I think the heaviest I got was 89 pounds,” he said. “It just took a lot of mental toughness, but it was all worth it at the end.”

Dalton agreed with his younger teammate.

“We knew we had a good team so we worked that much harder because we knew we had a chance to win a team title,” he explained. “Everybody in our room put in the most amount of work I’ve ever seen a sports team put in in my life.

“The next chapter is just starting and I’m excited to see where it’s going to take me,” Dalton added. “It’s been a great four years. I couldn’t have asked for better teammates or better coaches or better leaders that helped me become a great person. I hope to teach some moral values to people that are in the same spot.

“This is a perfect ending.”

Class 2A

After winning its first state title last year, Kemmerer used quality over quantity to pull off the repeat.

The Rangers got gold-medal performances from sophomore Roany Proffit at 126, senior Karl Haslem at 132 and senior Riggen Walker at 152 and 10 of their 15 qualifiers finished on the podium to help them score 218 points. Moorcroft was second with 171 points and Big Piney third with 150.

“We knew we had our work cut out for us,” Kemmerer head coach Darrell Bullington acknowledged. “I was really impressed with the way they wrestled. We talked about it early in the week to just stay solid and wrestle your match and they listened.”

It was the third individual title for Haslem and the second for both Proffit and Walker. All three won their championship matches by pinfall.

“The individual title feels really good, but I just want to give it to my coach,” Proffit said. “I love that it’s not just me out there, it’s my team doing it.”

The Rangers finished fourth or better in four of the previous five years before putting it all together the past two seasons.

“My eighth-grade year I came up and watched state and we got second (2019) so I knew we were right there,” Haslem said. “We just kept working and we got it done.”

PHOTOS: Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament