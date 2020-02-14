Kevin Anderson returns to Kelly Walsh's lineup just in time

Back on the familiar Kelly Walsh Trojan mat, standing in front of the adoring Kelly Walsh crowd inside the high school's gym, Kevin Anderson soaked in the cheers. First came the glowing inside the fully-lit gym when he was introduced as part of Senior Night ceremonies. The crowd rose to seemingly equal decibels when he was announced as part of the Trojan's starting lineup ahead of Thursday night's Miller Cup dual against rival Natrona County.
Finally, Anderson brought the crowd to its feet once again after securing a 13-1 major decision win in his 160-pound match. That match gave the Trojans a third consecutive win late in the dual, essentially clinching a third consecutive Miller Cup trophy for the home side.
"The main reason you want to go out and win is because the crowd gets hyped, the whole gym is fully packed," Anderson said. "Then it gets loud and it's just awesome."
It was good to be back. Anderson hadn't wrestled in front of his home fans since before the winter break. The Trojans spent the first weekend of the new year at a national wrestling tournament in California. During one of Anderson's matches he fell to the mat in an ordinary way but his hand didn't handle the impact ordinarily. He was diagnosed with a spiral fracture and required surgery. That sidelined him indefinitely with some staff members doubting he'd return at all.
Following successful surgery, Anderson remained focus on his return. He stayed on the sidelines and cheered his teammates throughout duals and tournaments with a cast covering his wrist down to the palm. He even missed the annual Ron Thon Memorial Invitational two weeks ago. He knew competition loomed but that only made him more restless.
"It was frustrating because you get injured and you have to take time off," Anderson explained. "You just have to because, if not, you make it worse. It gets frustrating, it gets boring, then you slowly get back into it. Once it gets rolling it gets exciting."
Anderson returned in time for the dual with Sheridan and wrestled up a weight to face top-ranked 170-pounder Hayden Crow. Anderson won by 7-5 decision. It was good to be back, although, admittedly, he didn't think that was his best match.
"Being out for so long, you get a little bit rusty," he said. "So I just need to get back to wrestling in the room every day."
The No. 2-ranked 160-pounder in Class 4A has been one of the valued role players on a Kelly Walsh senior class that's turned the program around. He finished fourth as a sophomore and third on last year's state-championship team. The team still comes first for him but there's no denying he wants a little bit of gold for himself.
"I just need to be myself, keep working on myself and keep grinding," he said. "Get with the team and I think we'll end up really good."
Having to sit out those weeks taught him to enjoy the ride to tournament time while he can. He basked in the glory of a 42-26 Miller Cup win on Thursday night, just a week away from the Class 4A West Regional tournament. He and his Trojan teammates took turns hoisting the trophy in a joyous gym and let the smiles sink in.
"Good night, good team win," Anderson said. "It's nice winning three times in a row and it's just fun being with all the guys."
They get at least one last week together. Then it's truly crunch time. Following the Ron Thon tournament, WyoWrestling.com moved Kelly Walsh out of the No. 1 spot in the 4A rankings for the first time this season. Ron Thon team champions Green River moved into the top spot, knocking the Trojans down to No. 2.
Anderson and his teammates go into regionals driven regardless of seeding, ranking or outside forces. For a valuable senior class it's now (and again) or never.
