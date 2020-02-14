Kevin Anderson returns to Kelly Walsh's lineup just in time

"It was frustrating because you get injured and you have to take time off," Anderson explained. "You just have to because, if not, you make it worse. It gets frustrating, it gets boring, then you slowly get back into it. Once it gets rolling it gets exciting."

Anderson returned in time for the dual with Sheridan and wrestled up a weight to face top-ranked 170-pounder Hayden Crow. Anderson won by 7-5 decision. It was good to be back, although, admittedly, he didn't think that was his best match.

"Being out for so long, you get a little bit rusty," he said. "So I just need to get back to wrestling in the room every day."

The No. 2-ranked 160-pounder in Class 4A has been one of the valued role players on a Kelly Walsh senior class that's turned the program around. He finished fourth as a sophomore and third on last year's state-championship team. The team still comes first for him but there's no denying he wants a little bit of gold for himself.

"I just need to be myself, keep working on myself and keep grinding," he said. "Get with the team and I think we'll end up really good."