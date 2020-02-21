KW, NC separated by 3 points after first day of 4A West Regional wrestling

It's a tight race atop the team standings after the first day of the Class 4A West Regional at Jerry Dalton Gym on Friday night. Defending champion Kelly Walsh leads with 75 points while crosstown rival Natrona County falls just behind with 72 points. Both of them had noteworthy showings with numerous wrestlers advancing into Saturday morning's semifinals.
Kelly Walsh and Natrona County will confront each other in multiple weight classes on Saturday, but possibly none will be as enticing as the one in the 132-pound division. Trojans senior Jace Palmer, a three-time state champion, earned a bye and dispatched of his only opponent on Friday with a 2-minute, 59-second pin. That advanced him into the semifinals for a match against Natrona County sophomore Billy Brenton, who scored a crucial 7-4 decision over Green River's Kade Knezovich in the quarterfinals.
Brenton took a 3-2 lead into the second period and scored a reversal, followed by a two-point nearfall, to go up 7-4 in the final minute of the match. Knezovich struggled to regain control and Brenton rode out the match for yet another meeting with Palmer.
On the flip side of the bracket, Natrona County junior Kyler Henderson advanced through with a 48-second pin to face Rock Springs senior Zack Vasquez, who won both of his Friday matches with pins in 48 seconds or less.
"I try to keep my distance and go for a quick double-leg," Vasquez said. "I go cross-face, then to the cradle and hopefully that's it."
That's all there was to it for the Tigers' reigning state champion from 126 pounds. He admitted afterwards that his goal for the weekend isn't a regional title as much as it is beating Palmer.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the few Evanston standouts, junior Kendell Cummings, moved into the 138-pound semifinals with two pins. He controlled both matches on points as well but he'll have his work cut out for him on Saturday when he squares off with Kelly Walsh sophomore Noah Hone. Regardless of competition, Cummings likes the way he's wrestling at this point in the season.
"I'm pretty confident," Cummings said. "I think I'll have some harder matches tomorrow but that's the way it goes."
The Red Devil made last year's regional championship but finished second. He eventually finished fourth at state. His goal for the entire season was to clear those hurdles and improve his standing -- now he has that opportunity.
Class 4A's top-ranked Green River Wolves lay in waiting in the team scorers with the possibility to move up on wrestle-backs and in both semifinal and championship matches. All three reigning Ron Thon champions -- Clayson Mele, Kade Flores and Payton Tucker -- advanced through into Saturday's semifinals but it was senior Kaden Lloyd, wrestling at 195, that provided a noteworthy accomplishment. Lloyd scored a 22-second pinfall in his only match of the night, registering as the fastest pin win of the regional so far. He'll square off with Natrona County junior Colter Helm in the semifinals.
In an odd event, Mele was forced to wait to start his second match because the rules state he must wait an allotted amount of time between matches. He was bobbing on the mat and staying loose when he was informed. That forced him to watch Flores' quick match, and then wait another 2 minutes before his match began.
"I just like to think to myself," Mele shared his wait-time ritual, "maybe say a prayer. That's what I typically do."
The Wolves stand fourth after the first day of competition -- 27 points behind Kelly Walsh. It'll be a tight race to the finish and adds a little more gravity to a tournament that's already the only way to get to the state tournament.
Action resumes Saturday morning at 9:30 at Jerry Dalton Gym.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans