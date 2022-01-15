KW's Hone, three Natrona County wrestlers finish unbeaten at Trojan Border Wars

Vincent Genatone put on a show in his former hometown this weekend at the Trojan Border Wars wrestling duals.

Genatone, who attended Natrona County High School through his sophomore year before moving to North Platte, Nebraska, with his family, went 5-0 at 220 pounds to help lead North Platte to the team title with a 7-0 record. Genatone, who won the Nebraska state title at 195 last year, won all of his matches this weekend via pinfall, with the longest match lasting just 68 seconds.

Also going unbeaten were Kelly Walsh senior Noah Hone (170); Douglas' Keltan Ewing (138) and Luke Ewing (132); Natrona County's Tate Tromble (113), Billy Brenton (152) and Brendyn Nelson (195); and Aden Graves (160) from Sidney, Nebraska.

NC senior Kaeden Wilcox went 6-1 at 160 with his only loss coming in a 7-3 decision to Graves, a three-time Nebraska state champion.

The Mustangs finished second in the team race at 6-1 after a 40-39 loss to North Platte. NC defeated Douglas 51-25 and Kelly Walsh 51-24.

