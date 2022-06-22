Longtime Douglas wrestling head coach Bob Bath steps down

Bob Bath, who served as the head coach of the Douglas wrestling team for the past 41 years, stepped down recently, according to a story on wyopreps.com.

During his time at Douglas, Bath led the Bearcats to three Class 3A state championships (1975, 1984, 2010) and 22 runner-up finishes. Douglas finished second to Star Valley each of the past four years. Bath retired with a career dual record of 618-227-7.

He won a state championship at 167 pounds in 1976 at Rock Springs to help lead the Tigers to the AA team title before winning two Western Athletic Conference heavyweight championships at the University of Wyoming (1979-80) and also qualified for the NCAA Championships in 1980.

