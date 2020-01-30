Lowly run, upsets doom Natrona County as Sheridan snatches dual win

Midway through Thursday night’s dual at Jerry Dalton Gym and the home-team Natrona County Mustangs could only slump their heads among their gathering fans on Senior Night.
Pitted against Sheridan’s equally-young squad, the Mustangs fell victim to a few early upsets as their opponent consistently created and then seized opportunities. By the final horn Sheridan had scored five pins and a 45-33 dual win over the Mustangs. Despite a strong late charge, their early stumbles proved debilitating.
“We’ve got to step up,” sophomore Kaeden Wilcox said. “I knew we were going to lose right when my match came up but we’re a team and we keep on fighting, man. We’d go out and end on a good note tonight.”
Brock Steel started the dual with a 12-1 major decision win for Sheridan. The fifth-ranked grappler at 160 pounds scored a quick first-period takedown, tallied a reversal in the first 5 seconds of the second and then three consecutive two-point nearfalls to effectively put the bout out of reach. Junior Hayden Crow followed that with an upset pin of No. 5 Brendyn Nelson, taking an even match and clinching a six-point win by rolling the sophomore onto his shoulders while they were both on their knees.
Vince Genantone, Natrona County’s third-ranked sophomore at 182 pounds, scored the Mustangs’ first win with an early takedown and a near 2-minute flirtation with a pin. He finally scored the ref’s slap of the mat with 12 seconds left in the opening period while both wrestlers drifted towards the circle’s edge. Junior Colter Helm followed that with an upset of third-ranked Camden McArthur in the 195-pound match by clinching a pin with just 8 seconds left in the match.
You have free articles remaining.
Ethan Johnson regained Sheridan’s lead by pinning No. 5 D’Anthony Smith. The fourth-ranked 220-pounder finally cinched the pin at the 2:39 mark in the match to give Sheridan a 16-12 lead. That grew to 22-12 when Natrona County forfeited the heavyweight match with no healthy wrestlers.
Natrona County, anticipating another lead with its high-ranked lightweights, saw more shocking defeats follow. Third-ranked Tate Tromble fell by third-period pinfall to Sheridan’s sixth-ranked freshman Kolten Powers. That win gave the Broncs a third straight six-point win and considerable confidence. Trailing 2-0 and nearly on his back, Sheridan freshman Landon Wood reversed his fortunes and pinned Mustangs sophomore Kael Johnson in the 113-pound match.
Landon Roberts notched a vital third-period pin at 120 pounds to bring the Mustangs back to within 34-18. Sheridan’s Hunter Goodwin ended the home team’s hope of a rally with a 53-second pin of No. 4 Nathan Sausedo. Goodwin entered that match ranked No. 3. Sheridan’s third-ranked Reese Osborne followed with a technical fall win over sophomore Billy Brenton, gaining a 15-point advantage just 20 seconds into the second period. That run, mathematically, clinched Sheridan’s win.
“We knew we needed some big wins and this is a huge win for us,” Goodwin said. “It was fun.”
Natrona County rallied anyway. Junior Kyler Henderson scored a 49-second pin as a late-minute substitute at 138 pounds and junior Cyruss Meeks walked out to a Sheridan forfeit at 145 pounds. That cut the lead to 45-30 with just one match left. Wilcox sent the home fans out with a smile by clinching a 7-5 overtime win at 152 pounds over Sheridan freshman Colson Coon.
“Every time I passed an elbow I felt like the shot was there,” Wilcox said. “The single legs were there, I just needed to go.”
Both teams entered, and competed, with eyes ahead. Wrestlers from both teams are scheduled to compete at the annual Ron Thon Memorial Invitational in Riverton, which starts Friday afternoon and runs until Saturday afternoon. Both teams competed well at the Dylan Humes Memorial in Moorcroft last weekend and carried that momentum into this week. Natrona County finished second and Sheridan finished fourth in the team standings there.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans