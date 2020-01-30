Lowly run, upsets doom Natrona County as Sheridan snatches dual win

Midway through Thursday night’s dual at Jerry Dalton Gym and the home-team Natrona County Mustangs could only slump their heads among their gathering fans on Senior Night.

Pitted against Sheridan’s equally-young squad, the Mustangs fell victim to a few early upsets as their opponent consistently created and then seized opportunities. By the final horn Sheridan had scored five pins and a 45-33 dual win over the Mustangs. Despite a strong late charge, their early stumbles proved debilitating.

“We’ve got to step up,” sophomore Kaeden Wilcox said. “I knew we were going to lose right when my match came up but we’re a team and we keep on fighting, man. We’d go out and end on a good note tonight.”

Brock Steel started the dual with a 12-1 major decision win for Sheridan. The fifth-ranked grappler at 160 pounds scored a quick first-period takedown, tallied a reversal in the first 5 seconds of the second and then three consecutive two-point nearfalls to effectively put the bout out of reach. Junior Hayden Crow followed that with an upset pin of No. 5 Brendyn Nelson, taking an even match and clinching a six-point win by rolling the sophomore onto his shoulders while they were both on their knees.