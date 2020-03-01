Lusk's Emery Bemis returns home to win a state wrestling title

“So we moved back to the States with him so that he could get treated at the Children’s Hospital in Denver. And I wrestled at Hinkley High School in Aurora (Colorado) for three years.”

But when the child died lat year, Bemis and his family realized there was no reason for them to stay in Colorado. Since they still owned a house in Lusk, they decided to return home, and Bemis couldn’t have been happier to have another chance to wrestle for Lusk coaches Ron Nelson and John Thayer.

“Coach Nelson and Coach Thayer have always been there for me,” Bemis smiled. “I love those two and I couldn’t wait to get back to wrestle for them because they put so much time and effort into me.”

Bemis made sure his final wrestling season would be a memorable one. He won the East Regional and dominated every match at the Events Center to finish with a 46-5 record for the season.

“To do it for those two, who have put so much into this program, and to make them proud of me means so much to me,” Bemis said. “I knew I had to win because I’m not wrestling in college. My mindset was just to come in here and pin my way through the tournament and I did that.”