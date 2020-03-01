Lusk's Emery Bemis returns home to win a state wrestling title

Lusk senior Emery Bemis finished his wrestling career undefeated at the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championships. Instead of being a multi-time state champion, however, Bemis had to settle for the 170-pound championship he won Saturday at the Casper Events Center.
And he’s OK with that.
“This is amazing,” Bemis said after his first-period pin of Hulett’s Joseph Kennah. “It’s 14 years in the making and it’s every wrestler’s dream.”
There’s a good reason Bemis had to wait so long to realize his lifelong dream. He started wrestling when he was 4 years old and continued to do so through middle school in Lusk, but competed in Colorado his first three years of high school before returning to the Cowboy State his senior year. In between, there were family trips to South America.
“I moved with my family to Ecuador for two months in the summer in between my seventh- and eighth-grade years,” Bemis explained, “and then we came back to Lusk and I did the wrestling season. And then we went to Ecuador for another nine months.”
The trips to Ecuador were not purely for fun, though.
“For the first two months we were there we volunteered at an orphanage,” he continued. “When we went back we moved to a town about an hour away from that orphanage, and about a month later we took in this little boy with cancer in his eyes. Because of chemo he couldn’t be around all those kids in the orphanage.
“So we moved back to the States with him so that he could get treated at the Children’s Hospital in Denver. And I wrestled at Hinkley High School in Aurora (Colorado) for three years.”
But when the child died lat year, Bemis and his family realized there was no reason for them to stay in Colorado. Since they still owned a house in Lusk, they decided to return home, and Bemis couldn’t have been happier to have another chance to wrestle for Lusk coaches Ron Nelson and John Thayer.
“Coach Nelson and Coach Thayer have always been there for me,” Bemis smiled. “I love those two and I couldn’t wait to get back to wrestle for them because they put so much time and effort into me.”
Bemis made sure his final wrestling season would be a memorable one. He won the East Regional and dominated every match at the Events Center to finish with a 46-5 record for the season.
“To do it for those two, who have put so much into this program, and to make them proud of me means so much to me,” Bemis said. “I knew I had to win because I’m not wrestling in college. My mindset was just to come in here and pin my way through the tournament and I did that.”
Even though Bemis won’t be in the Lusk wrestling room next year, Thayer believes his presence will be a part of the Tigers’ program for years to come.
“When you have a kid like Emery walk in the room, it makes everyone else better,” Thayer said. “He set the bar high for the kids in that room for years to come.”
Another Lusk wrestler who won his first state title Saturday was freshman Colton Coffman, who got the championship round started with a 16-5 major decision over Wind River freshman KC Gibson.
You have free articles remaining.
Coffman was in control throughout the match, but found himself fighting for survival when Gibson got Coffman on his back in the third period.
“I just kept working both sides,” an exhausted Coffman explained. “I was going into him and away from him. I knew if I stopped working he would pin me. Once I was able to get my hips to the other side I just had to stall it out.”
Finally
Cokeville senior Wes Teichert wasted little time in taking control in his 160-pound match against Moorcroft junior Hunter Garoutte. Teichert had Garoutte on his back for long stretches of the match, with Cokeville head coach Martin Linford and the Panthers fans screaming for the referee to slap the mat.
But Garoutte kept moving just enough to avoid being pinned, until Teichert made one more attempt late in the third period. This time, much to the delight of Linford and the Cokeville faithful, the referee slapped the mat, giving Teichert his first state championship.
“I guess the fourth time was the charm,” Teichert offered.
He then studied his head gear, which had obviously seen better days.
“I’ve been using these all four years so I guess it’s time to hang ‘em up,” he said, pulling at the frayed straps.
‘We’re talking about practice!’
Shoshoni junior Tryston Truempler advanced to the championship match last year before running into eventual four-time champ Donny Proffit from Kemmerer. Saturday, Truempler was back in the title match against Tongue River senior Kyle Breen.
This time, Truempler finished the deal with a 10-5 decision over Breen.
“In the past, I didn’t always practice that hard,” Truempler said after his first-round match Friday. “This year I spent extra time in the room and I was always engaged. I found out that practicing harder helps a lot.”
Shoshoni head coach, and Tryston’s father, Tony Truempler has been trying to get that point across for years.
“I think it’s just a growing-up thing,” he said. “But this year there was a big-time difference in how he practiced.”
Tryston’s championship is the fourth for the family after his step-brother, Connor Wilkinson, was a three-time champ for the Wranglers. Tryston will try to make it five next year, or possibly six. Younger brother Pehton Truempler finished fifth at 138 as a freshman this year.
“They beat me up a lot when we were growing up,” Pehton said in reference to his two siblings. “And sometimes Tryston and I are at each other’s throats, but I wouldn’t be where I am without those two.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN