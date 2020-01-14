Meeks, sophomore core lead Natrona County's high-energy lineup

While inexperience may not accompany the Mustangs' youth, energy certainly has. Tromble's high-speed approach has captured the attention of his teammates. They've seen his energy and results as rallying points.

"He's a firecracker, for sure," Russell explained. "You'll never know where he's going to be if it's right or left, or on top or bottom. That's what we like about him."

Then there's junior Cyruss Meeks, who could state that the Mustangs' rebuilding efforts began in earnest last season. Meeks was sophomore co-captain in 2019 and rightfully earned that distinction again this season. He's helped establish the intensity the Mustangs practice with. And he sees the youth's willingness to match it as an encouraging sign.

"I've been a leader since the start, looking after these kids in our lineup," Meeks said. "Even though they're young they came out here to bang."

That pace, frantic energy with matching intensity, has been one of the team's calling cards in practice. They showcased it against Riverton, going for pins instead of settling for major decisions or technical falls. That transferred over to the tournament results sheet where they placed eight on the podium in Douglas last weekend.