Miller Cup victory gives Natrona County wrestling momentum ahead of state tournament

Peak said the decision to drop Benabise to 145 and move sophomore Gio Lucchi up to 152 wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“It’s been in the back of my mind for a while,” Peak admitted. “When I brought it up to Analu and Paul, his dad, and asked Analu what he thought about it, he was all over it. He was ready to take on the challenge. He had proved himself at 152 and he wanted to take on Cyruss at 145, so it was kind of a personal thing.”

While Meeks was obviously disappointed with the final result, he reveled in the team victory and was already looking ahead to possibly facing Benabise again next week, and possibly in two weeks.

“I wrestled tough enough to stay in it, but I could have wrestled better,” he said. “I know exactly what I did wrong and I know how to fix it.

“And even if I didn’t win, it was great that we won as a team because it gives us a lot of momentum.”

The Mustangs, along with the rest of the teams in the state, still don’t know what to expect at the state tournament in two weeks. Because of restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, multi-team tournaments like the Ron Thon were basically scrapped this season, forcing teams to compete only in duals.