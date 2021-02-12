Miller Cup victory gives Natrona County wrestling momentum ahead of state tournament

The Natrona County wrestling team has been on the short list of state-title contenders all season. Thursday at Jerry Dalton Gym, the Mustangs took another step in that championship direction, defeating crosstown rival, and two-time Class 4A defending state champion, Kelly Walsh to win the Miller Memorial Dual for the first time in four years.
The Mustangs won eight of 14 matches against the Trojans to reclaim the trophy with a 42-26 victory.
“It was hard fought on both sides so this is well deserved,” Natrona County head coach Scott Russell said. “I’m glad (the trophy) is back home.”
That Thursday’s win came in front of an appreciative home crowd in their final home match of the season made it even more special for the seven Mustang seniors -- Nathaniel Sausedo, Kyler Henderson, Cyruss Meeks, Rhett Buhler, Davis Knight, Colter Helm and D’Anthony Smith.
And with the Northwest Regionals next weekend and the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships just two weeks away, the Mustangs believe they are on the right track.
“I’m super proud of my team,” said Sausedo, who won his match at 126 pounds with a first-period pin. “It feels really good because we’ve been working really hard to get this. I think it gives everyone some inspiration moving forward.”
Smith, who also got a first-period pin to win at 285, echoed Sausedo’s statement.
“This is so exciting,” he said. “I think this gives us a lot of momentum. It gets our blood pumping and it makes us want more.”
Victories by Noah Hone via pinfall at 170 and Jesse Thornton by major decision at 182 gave the Trojans an early 10-0 lead before Knight got the Mustangs on the board with an impressive 8-1 decision at 195. Dom Gray knocked off Helm at 220 with a takedown in overtime before Smith’s pin got the Mustangs rolling.
Natrona County won six of seven matches to build a 39-17 lead and secure the Miller Cup for the first time since 2017. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 21-4.
“We weren’t at the top of our game,” Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak said, “but I don’t think our effort was poor.”
That was evident in the 145-pound match that pitted Meeks, a state champion last year at 138, against three-time state champ Analu Benabise, who had competed at 152 all season.
Benabise built an 8-5 advantage after two periods before Meeks rallied. He tied the match at 8-all with a quick takedown midway through the third that brought the partisan crowd to its feet. But Benabise regained control and eventually got the pin with just 19 seconds remaining.
Peak said the decision to drop Benabise to 145 and move sophomore Gio Lucchi up to 152 wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.
“It’s been in the back of my mind for a while,” Peak admitted. “When I brought it up to Analu and Paul, his dad, and asked Analu what he thought about it, he was all over it. He was ready to take on the challenge. He had proved himself at 152 and he wanted to take on Cyruss at 145, so it was kind of a personal thing.”
While Meeks was obviously disappointed with the final result, he reveled in the team victory and was already looking ahead to possibly facing Benabise again next week, and possibly in two weeks.
“I wrestled tough enough to stay in it, but I could have wrestled better,” he said. “I know exactly what I did wrong and I know how to fix it.
“And even if I didn’t win, it was great that we won as a team because it gives us a lot of momentum.”
The Mustangs, along with the rest of the teams in the state, still don’t know what to expect at the state tournament in two weeks. Because of restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, multi-team tournaments like the Ron Thon were basically scrapped this season, forcing teams to compete only in duals.
Still, after Thursday night’s win, the Mustangs are confident they will be strong contenders to win their first state title since 1984.