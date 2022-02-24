Moorcroft, Kemmerer expect to battle for 2A crown; Star Valley looks to continue 3A streak

Moorcroft found itself in an unfamiliar position at last year's state tournament. After winning the team title the previous eight years, the Wolves finished a disappointing seventh and had to watch Wright stand at the top of the podium.

That finish, along with an influx of talented freshmen, has served as motivation for the Wolves to reclaim their throne at this week's Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

"We've got a strong wrestling culture in Moorcroft and we were disappointed last year," head coach Charlie Williams said. "We've been hungry all year and I think we're going to make (the team race) interesting."

Moorcroft, which competes primarily against teams from South Dakota, Montana and North Dakota during the season, won last week's East Regional in impressive fashion. Three Wolves -- freshman Dayne Humes (106), senior Jacob Anderson (145) and junior Chris Boardman (152) -- won individual gold and six other wrestlers placed second.

The Wolves have at least one wrestler competing in every weight class but heavyweight at state and qualified a 2A-best 20 wrestlers for this weekend.

"Our numbers are definitely back up," Williams said. "And this team has taken a big upturn in the past three weeks ... this is the hardest-working group of kids I've ever coached.

"At the start of the season we weren't close to Kemmerer, but now I like our chances. I think we're a dark horse."

Hard to imagine Moorcroft as anything but a contender, but the disparity of talent across the state could make it a wide-open team race. From the East, Lusk and the combined team of Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast figure to be in the mix while West Regional champ Kemmerer and runner-up Thermopolis also expect to be fighting for podium position.

Kemmerer returns two-time state champ Connor Vickrey at 132 and reigning champ Karl Haslem at 120. The Rangers also got regional championships last week from Roany Proffit at 126 and Riggen Walker at 145 as they qualified 19 wrestlers for state.

Thermopolis has two returning state champs in Wyatt McDermott at 138 and Roedy Farrell at 160. Also back to defend their titles are Greybull-Riverside's Nathaniel Boreen at 126, Shoshoni's Pehton Truempler at 152 ad Wind River's Tucker Jensen at 220.

Class 3A

Star Valley's stranglehold on the Class 3A state wrestling championships is about to come to an end.

With Star Valley moving up to 4A in the next reclassification cycle, the Braves' reign at the top of 3A ends Saturday. Whether the run ends with six or seven consecutive state titles will be decided this weekend.

Once again, the Braves have strength in the upper weight classes and depth throughout the lineup. The West Regional champs qualified 24 wrestlers, the most for any 3A school, for state and have at least one wrestler in all 14 weight classes.

Seniors Zachary Patterson (182) and Harrison Hoopes (195) provide Star Valley with an unbeaten 1-2 punch. Patterson enters state with a 42-0 mark while Hoopes is 38-0.

The chief challenger to the Braves figures to be East Regional champ Douglas, which has finished second to Star Valley each of the past three years.

Junior 160-pounder Lane Ewing, a two-time returning state champ, was one of six Bearcats to win gold at last week's regional meet. Also finishing atop the podium for Douglas were Christian Johnson at 138, Rylan Wehr at 145, Keltan Ewing at 152, Kael Matthews at 182 and Kyle Logar at 285.

"If we ever want to beat Star Valley, this is the year to do it," Douglas head coach Bob Bath said earlier this season. "We've got a great group of kids and I think they're ready."

In addition to the the team race, there could also be two new members of the Four-Timers Club by Saturday night.

Lyman's Sefton Douglass at 126 and Pinedale's Cody Phelps at 138 will not only be seeking their fourth individual state championships, but looking to finish undefeated. Douglass is 42-0 this year, hasn't lost a match in three years (111-0) and is 159-3 in his career with the Eagles. Phelps is 50-0 on the year, 96-0 the past two years and 187-5 in his career with the Wranglers.

