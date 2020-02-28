Moorcroft puts seven wrestlers into Class 2A semifinals

Seven-time defending state champ Moorcroft put itself in position to make it eight in a row heading into Friday night’s semifinals. The Wolves were atop the team standings with 88 points and had seven wrestlers going into the semifinals. The group behind Moorcroft was tightly packed with Wright second with 72.5 points, followed by Shoshoni (72), Lovell (70), Cokeville (68), Greybull/Riverside (67) and Kemmerer (66).
“Our team is a family,” said Moorcroft senior Parker Schlater after advancing with two pins that totaled 33 seconds. “We trust each other.”
After winning last year’s title despite not having an individual champion, Moorcroft coach Charlie Williams expects that to change this year.
“This is a team that feeds off each other,” he said. “Once one guys wins then it seems like everybody follows suit. We get on a Moorcroft Roll.”
That was in full display earlier this season when the Wolves trailed 4A Natrona County by 16 points heading into the finals of the Moorcroft Invitational. The Wolves then went 6 for 6 in the finals while the Mustangs won just 1 of 5 and Moorcroft won by a single point.
“That was a Moorcroft Roll,” Williams said with a smile.
STRENGTH IN (LOW) NUMBERS
The Dubois wrestling team didn’t last long at the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Friday. With only two wrestlers — sophomore Isaac Struna at 113 and sophomore James Dowd at 152 — that wasn’t a huge surprise.
Struna, who won his first-round match by pinfall before losing in the quarterfinals and in the wrestlebacks, expects that to change next year.
“It’s a little difficult now,” he said, “but next year we’ll get at least 10 more kids from middle school.”
This year, according to head coach David Trembly, was all about Struna and Dowd.
“There are some advantages to having fewer kids,” the longtime Rams coach said. “We did a lot of individual work and those two have definitely gotten better.”
For Struna, who moved from Arkansas to Pavillion four years ago before settling in Dubois with his dad, that individual work paid dividends. Despite going 1-2 at state he placed third at the West Regionals last week and went 37-14 on the season.
“When I was on the team in Arkansas we had like 50 kids on the team and it was hard to get one-on-one help,” Struna shrugged.
That’s something neither Struna nor Dowd have to worry about in Dubois ... at least for now.
DOWN, BUT NOT OUT
Dax Yeradi won a state title at 160 last year, but instead of going for a second gold medal this weekend, the Wright senior is sitting on the sidelines as a de facto coach for the Panthers.
Yeradi had surgery in December for a torn bicep and torn lateral cartilage. He’s hoping to be cleared in May, which should give him time to get ready for his freshman football season at Chadron State College.
Still, not being on the mat this weekend has been difficult.
“It’s been pretty tough,” Yeradi said. “But then I’ve got to remind myself that I’ve already got one (state championship). I had some second thoughts about having the surgery so I could wrestle.
“But the doctor said I could have some permanent damage if I didn’t get it done, and I want to be able to throw the ball around with my kids.”
DRIVE FOR FOUR
Last year Donny Proffit became the first wrestler from Kemmerer to win four state titles. Dawson Schramm moved two steps closer to giving the Rangers back-to-back members of the Four-Timers Club on Friday with two pins in less than 1 minute.
“I just have to treat this like any other tournament,” Schramm said. “I’ve been her before so I know what to do. I can’t overthink things. Donny actually called me last night and said the same thing.
“This is the state tournament. It’s exciting and it’s fun just to be here.”
