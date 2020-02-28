Moorcroft puts seven wrestlers into Class 2A semifinals

Struna, who won his first-round match by pinfall before losing in the quarterfinals and in the wrestlebacks, expects that to change next year.

“It’s a little difficult now,” he said, “but next year we’ll get at least 10 more kids from middle school.”

This year, according to head coach David Trembly, was all about Struna and Dowd.

“There are some advantages to having fewer kids,” the longtime Rams coach said. “We did a lot of individual work and those two have definitely gotten better.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Struna, who moved from Arkansas to Pavillion four years ago before settling in Dubois with his dad, that individual work paid dividends. Despite going 1-2 at state he placed third at the West Regionals last week and went 37-14 on the season.

“When I was on the team in Arkansas we had like 50 kids on the team and it was hard to get one-on-one help,” Struna shrugged.

That’s something neither Struna nor Dowd have to worry about in Dubois ... at least for now.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT