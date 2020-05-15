Moorcroft's Charmayne DeLong signs to wrestle at NAIA's Indiana Tech

It was at those national tournaments where Rademacher first noticed DeLong, who was competing for the Moorcroft Mat Masters.

“When I was at Southern Oregon she was super-interested in wrestling there so I knew I wanted to stay in touch with her,” Rademacher said. “And then I was at an event and I met her and realized she was someone we wanted on our team.”

Those tournaments also gave Rademacher an opportunity to watch, and sometimes coach, DeLong firsthand, which only strengthened his belief that he needed her on his team.

“Charmayne has a lot of variety in her attacks,” Rademacher offered. “She knows a lot of things, and that helps. I saw those things when I watched her matches on film. And then when I did get to meet her she was really coachable and was willing to take instructions, and that’s something that I look for in all my athletes.”

DeLong is ready to take the next step in a wrestling career that began when she was in third grade and was forced to go to her older brother Casey’s wrestling practices. But she got tired of watching and joined the USA Wrestling program in Moorcroft shortly after that. And, outside of that blip at the end of her freshman season, DeLong is leaving the Moorcroft program with fond memories.