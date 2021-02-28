Natrona County caps wild three-day state wrestling tournament with unexpected title

The first two days of the 2021 Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships produced great individual moments, but the teams races were relatively free of drama. Wright won its first Class 2A title since 2004 on Thursday despite going 0-for-5 in the championship matches and Star Valley claimed its sixth consecutive 3A crown on Friday with another impressive performance.
Saturday’s 4A team race, however, was filled with tension. Adding to the excitement was the fact that the top-three teams entering the placing matches — Sheridan, Natrona County and Thunder Basin — were looking to end lengthy title droughts. The Broncs, who were leading with 229.5 points, hadn’t won it all since 1991; the second-place Mustangs (213 points) since 1984; and the Bolts (202) were seeking their first.
Thunder Basin made an early charge with freshman Antonio Avila winning the 113-pound championship and senior Jeric Igo winning at 126. But the Bolts won just three more placing matches, including sophomore Lane Catlin capping an undefeated season with a first-period pin at 220, making it a two-team race between Sheridan and Natrona County. For the next two hours inside the Ford Wyoming Center, the Broncs and Mustangs brought their long-time rivalry on the football field to the wrestling mats.
“We knew it was going to be close,” NC head coach Scott Russell said.
It was. The Mustangs closed the gap, winning seven of nine placing matches through the 152-pound class, highlighted by state championships for senior Kyler Henderson at 132 and junior Kaeden Wilcox at 152. Wilcox celebrated his third-period pin of Thunder Basin’s Cael Porter with a backflip.
“I knew I had a good draw and I just went out there and wrestled my hardest,” Wilcox said. “I was ready to wrestle six minutes if that’s what I needed to do.”
Henderson’s 3-1 decision over Thunder Basin’s Jais Rose came via a takedown just before the final whistle after Rose had tied the match with a late escape.
“I just told myself that if he comes at me and tries to reattack I was going to make my move,” Henderson said.
The Mustangs didn’t have anyone in the 160- or 170-pound placing matches, but the Broncs were unable to take advantage. First, Cheyenne East’s Jackson Hesford defeated Colson Coon for the title at 160 and then East’s Blaise Ronnau did the same to Hayden Crow for the title at 170.
Brock Steel’s major decision in the 182-pound championship match gave the Broncs a four-point lead (243.5-239.5) heading into the final three weight classes.
“We needed someone to step up,” the junior said after his match. “It’s awesome because our whole team is out here fighting. Hopefully we can come out on top.”
Natrona County had other ideas.
Senior Davis Knight won his third-place match at 195 via pinfall to pull the Mustangs even with the Broncs. Both team’s 220-pounders lost their placing matches, leaving it all in the hands of NC senior D’Anthony Smith and Sheridan senior Justin Vela at 285.
Smith took control early in his third-place match against East’s Gavyn Aumiller. And when he pinned him early in the second period the Natrona County coaches and wrestlers leaped in celebration. Their attention quickly turned to the center mat, where Vela was going up against defending state champ AJ Kelly from Rock Springs.
Kelly scored a takedown for a 2-0 lead and increased the advantage to 3-0 after two periods. He scored another point in the third and the NC wrestlers and coaches counted down the final seconds, knowing that unless Vela pinned Kelly they were going to be state champs for the first time in 37 years.
Kelly maintained his advantage. The Mustangs celebrated with hugs and handshakes and tears of joy. Even those wrestlers who hadn’t placed at state knew they deserved to put a hand on the championship trophy.
“All season we knew this was a team of potential,” Smith said. “Today we showed it.”
