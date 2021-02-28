Natrona County caps wild three-day state wrestling tournament with unexpected title

“I knew I had a good draw and I just went out there and wrestled my hardest,” Wilcox said. “I was ready to wrestle six minutes if that’s what I needed to do.”

Henderson’s 3-1 decision over Thunder Basin’s Jais Rose came via a takedown just before the final whistle after Rose had tied the match with a late escape.

“I just told myself that if he comes at me and tries to reattack I was going to make my move,” Henderson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Mustangs didn’t have anyone in the 160- or 170-pound placing matches, but the Broncs were unable to take advantage. First, Cheyenne East’s Jackson Hesford defeated Colson Coon for the title at 160 and then East’s Blaise Ronnau did the same to Hayden Crow for the title at 170.

Brock Steel’s major decision in the 182-pound championship match gave the Broncs a four-point lead (243.5-239.5) heading into the final three weight classes.

“We needed someone to step up,” the junior said after his match. “It’s awesome because our whole team is out here fighting. Hopefully we can come out on top.”

Natrona County had other ideas.