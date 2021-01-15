Natrona County continues to improve despite missing key wrestlers

Brenton and Roberts were two of 12 NC wrestlers who ended the season on the podium. Senior Cyruss Meeks, who won his 145-pound match Friday by forfeit, is currently atop the wyowrestling.com rankings at 145. Wilcox placed second at 145, while junior Tate Tromble was third at 106 and senior Nathaniel Sausedo was third at 126. Sausedo fell behind in his 126-pound match Friday before taking control and eventually pinning Laramie’s Dakota Ledford midway through the second period.

“I just want to outwork everyone and stay healthy,” Sausedo said after the match. “Everybody on this team pushes me to make me a better wrestler.”

Sausedo was one of six seniors to register victories against the Plainsmen. Other seniors posting wins were Rhett Butler (9-1 major decision at 160), Davis Knight (pin at 195), Colter Helm (pin at 220) and D’Anthony Smith (pin at 285).

Those added bonus points have been key to a number of dual victories this season.

“Those guys have been going out and scoring a lot of points for us,” Russell acknowledged. “The veteran guys that have been wrestling are doing a little bit extra to help our team win; they’re getting pins and tech falls.”