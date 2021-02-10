Natrona County, Kelly Walsh wrestling brace for annual Miller Cup

Natrona County will be looking to snap a three-year losing streak to crosstown rival Kelly Walsh when the Mustangs host the annual John Miller Memorial Dual on Thursday at Jerry Dalton Gym.

The Mustangs still lead the all-time series 20-4, but the two-time defending Class 4A state champion Trojans have been in control the past three years. Extending that streak to four won’t be easy, though. Natrona County enters Thursday’s match ranked No. 3 in Class 4A by wyowrestling.com while Kelly Walsh comes in at No. 5.

“It’s going to be close,” KW head coach Travis Peak said.

NC head coach Scott Russell agreed. “Both teams have quality kids,” he said. “When you compare scores against common opponents it’s very close between us.”

Kelly Walsh looks to have an advantage beginning at 152 pounds with senior Analu Benabise, the three-time defending state champ. Following him in the lineup for the Trojans are juniors Sam Henderson at 160, Noah Hone at 170 and Jesse Thornton at 182, and senior Aragon Garro at 195. Hone is currently ranked No. 1 in his weight class while Thornton and Garro are ranked No. 2 and Henderson No. 3.

“We’re not as ready as we’re going to be for state,” Peak said, “but we’re ready to beat NC.”